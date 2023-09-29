 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: Dyche on Harrison, Ukrainian defender linked

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images
There’s an expectation at Everton Football Club [to win] every game. That’s been made very clear to me since I have been here. Every game is winnable and every game we go in to win it. Luton are working hard in games, so we have got to deliver a performance. We certainly take nobody lightly, that’s for sure, and the players know that...Goodison has been great – the crowd, the noise, the feel. It’s just about the final moment and the clinical side of a performance. That cutting edge is beginning to show and long may it continue,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from Dyche ahead of tomorrow’s match against Luton Town.

Learn how EitC is taking part in this weekend’s Play Safe campaign. [PL]

James Garner continues to impress.

I thought Jack [Harrison] was excellent [against Aston Villa], not necessarily because of his technical and tactical performance in the sense of being as sharp as he will get, but for someone who has hardly had any football - he has had training, I must be clear - but actual football as in playing games at this level has been minimal for a long period and I thought he was really sharp and did really well...I thought he delivered very, very well, particularly tactically. He has a good understanding of his role tactically and we know he can play. The fitness and sharpness will come but he seems clear and his body certainly does, so I’m pleased for him,” says Dyche. [EFC]

A true Blue!

Everton Women sign 18-year-old keeper Libby Hart. [EFC]

Kevin Mirallas reflects back on his time with the club as the 35-year-old recently announced his retirement. [EFC]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton’s win over Aston Villa.

Goodison Park will host the England U21s against Northern Ireland in November. [EFC]

Blues linked with 27-year-old Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko. [TEAMtalk]

Electric scenes at Villa Park.

Some La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Championship action on today to hold you over until Everton’s match against Luton Town tomorrow.

Full schedule of games here.

