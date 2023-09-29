Friday’s Everton News: Dyche on Harrison, Ukrainian defender linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“There’s an expectation at Everton Football Club [to win] every game. That’s been made very clear to me since I have been here. Every game is winnable and every game we go in to win it. Luton are working hard in games, so we have got to deliver a performance. We certainly take nobody lightly, that’s for sure, and the players know that...Goodison has been great – the crowd, the noise, the feel. It’s just about the final moment and the clinical side of a performance. That cutting edge is beginning to show and long may it continue,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from Dyche ahead of tomorrow’s match against Luton Town.

Learn how EitC is taking part in this weekend’s Play Safe campaign. [PL]

James Garner continues to impress.

James Garner’s game by numbers vs. Aston Villa:



81% pass accuracy

49 touches

22/27 passes completed

11/13 ground duels won

6/6 tackles won

3/4 dribbles completed

1 long balls completed

1 key pass

1 goal



Ran the show. pic.twitter.com/Y22INKe7bi — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 27, 2023

“I thought Jack [Harrison] was excellent [against Aston Villa], not necessarily because of his technical and tactical performance in the sense of being as sharp as he will get, but for someone who has hardly had any football - he has had training, I must be clear - but actual football as in playing games at this level has been minimal for a long period and I thought he was really sharp and did really well...I thought he delivered very, very well, particularly tactically. He has a good understanding of his role tactically and we know he can play. The fitness and sharpness will come but he seems clear and his body certainly does, so I’m pleased for him,” says Dyche. [EFC]

A true Blue!

So tonight’s game against villa marks my dads 1000th game following everton only missing one since 1999. That’s all cup, Europe, and home and away in the prem. Doesn’t half take some going but (had to delete cos I could see the address) pic.twitter.com/xVvpQkXlBu — bobs☁️ (@bobbi_efc__) September 27, 2023

Everton Women sign 18-year-old keeper Libby Hart. [EFC]

Kevin Mirallas reflects back on his time with the club as the 35-year-old recently announced his retirement. [EFC]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton’s win over Aston Villa.

Goodison Park will host the England U21s against Northern Ireland in November. [EFC]

Blues linked with 27-year-old Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko. [TEAMtalk]

Electric scenes at Villa Park.

Everton’s first goal at Aston Villa caught from the stands last night.



Great result for them last night! #EFC pic.twitter.com/TDoOJ2XcPI — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) September 28, 2023

