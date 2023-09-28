Thursday’s Everton News: Carabao Cup progress, Branthwaite talks, stadium update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton produced an impressive victory over Aston Villa to book their place in the 4th Round of the Carabao Cup. [RBM]

Everton manager Sean Dyche says the flexibility of his players was important but their collective intent - in and out of possession - was the key to Wednesday’s impressive 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup:

“I’m really pleased with the players and their flexibility. I spoke to them beforehand about having the flexibility to take on a different shape, some different thinking and different tactics but then, equally, I said to them that tactics don’t win games - performances do. It’s about the individuals and the team ethic, all noses pointing in the right direction and I think that was on show again tonight. The tactics were delivered well from the players but, equally, that intent to go and take the game on both in possession and out of possession was really, really pleasing.” [EFC]

Jack Harrison is hungry for more action after a positive start to his Everton career and took time to thank the travelling supporters who were incredible:

“It was nice to get back out there. I thought the fans were great tonight. I was saying last week when I was watching them on TV that they’re so loud, they’re the only people I can hear! It was brilliant. Experiencing that on the pitch was really nice, and I had a really nice reception coming off, so I’m grateful for the fans tonight.” [EFC]

Everton have been drawn home against Burnley in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup. [RBM]

Everton have reportedly opened talks with Jarrad Branthwaite over a new contract, who is thought to be a key target for Manchester United. [Team Talk]

Megan Finnigan has revealed her pride at being appointed Everton Women’s new captain and has welcomed the honour as an opportunity to take the next step in her Blues career. [EFC]

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri may have to repay a debt to long-time business associate Alisher Usmanov upon the sale of the club. [Echo]

Progress has hit a fresh milestone at Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium with this week seeing the first turnstiles fitted at the Blues’ soon-to-be home:

