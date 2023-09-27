Everton drawn home to Burnley in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Everton have been drawn home against Burnley in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup. The Blues got here after two consecutive 2-1 away wins, to Doncaster Rovers and then Aston Villa earlier tonight.

Opponents Burnley beat Salford City to book their passage into the fourth round. The Clarets are of course manager Sean Dyche’s former side, with former Manchester City midfielder Vincent Kompany now in charge.

The Toffees’ route to Wembley will continue either Tuesday October 31st or Wednesday November 1st, just after their away game in the league against West Ham United.

The last time the Blues played against Burnley at Goodison Park was back early in the 2021-22 season, with Rafa Benitez presiding over a 3-1 win with Dyche in charge of the visitors.

The Blues have never won this competition in their 141-year history, but have been beaten finalists twice, against Aston Villa in 1977 and to Liverpool in 1984. Their run in the tournament last season lasted only until the Third Round when they were knocked out at Queens Park Rangers in a sudden-death penalty shootout after the two sides had tied 2-2 after regular time.

Thirteen Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions entered the Cup in Round Two. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

We will face Burnley at home in the fourth round of the @Carabao_Cup! pic.twitter.com/K8uE4A57rz — Everton (@Everton) September 27, 2023

Full Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw

Mansfield vs Port Vale

Ipswich vs Fulham

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Blackburn

West Ham vs Arsenal

Everton vs Burnley

Exeter vs Middlesbrough