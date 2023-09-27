Wednesday’s Everton News: Under-21s beaten, Dyche talks DCL, more on 777 Partners

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women forward Toni Duggan talks about her return to the side following the birth of her daughter. [EFC]

“Ever since I have been in the Club there has been a constant story about Dom [Calvert-Lewin]. It weighs heavily. We have managed to get him fit, and build him back into fitness. We know he is a very good player. He came on nice and sharp on Saturday, we know he is still reinforcing his body and mentality to be totally Premier League fit, but it was another good sign on Saturday. He was sharp and I was pleased for him,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Robbie Earle has heaped loads of praise on Jarrad Branthwaite.

Check in on how the Everton loanees fared this past week. [EFC]

Big Dunc joins Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle as their new manager. [BBC]

Under-21s fall to League One side Burton Albion 2-0 in the EFL Cup.

If things don’t work out for Dyche, Everton are reportedly interested in AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen. [TEAMtalk]

Andros Townsend talks about the importance of new signing Beto. [BBC]

Congrats, Jordan!

The Guardian preview Everton Women’s upcoming season. [The Guardian]

Finally, the Liverpool Echo put together an impressive issue yesterday highlighting the takeover of Everton by 777 Partners. The comprehensive coverage started with the cover story in the paper and went into a series of articles, including interviews with key Everton figures over the years as well as in-depth conversations with football journalists that cover each of the other teams in 777’s portfolio.

Click on the highlighted names for links to all the articles - Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram, Neville Southall, Michael Ball, various Everton fan groups, Genoa, Melbourne Victory, Red Star FC, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege, & Vasco da Gama.

Today's Everton 60 Second Scoop - today's ECHO has an in-depth look at 777 and their proposed takeover of the Blues, plus DCL on his link up with Beto. pic.twitter.com/oYO7VSWMM4 — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) September 26, 2023

Matchday! Everton take on Aston Villa in League Cup play. Plenty of other League Cup, La Liga, Serie A, and MLS action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

