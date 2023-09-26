 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin and Beto to ‘bully’ defences, Januzaj linked, Villa team news

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Everton FC v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Everton given dues in Alan Shearer’s team of the week:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has given Sean Dyche a selection headache after his goal at the weekend. [Give Me Sport]

Michael Ball chimes in with his thoughts on the win at Brentford:

Brentford was not at their normal, confident best but in the past, we’ve been guilty of dropping our levels, never sensed blood and let teams off the hook. We smelt blood and we took full advantage of it, so huge credit to the players.

The all-around game improved, the pressing, the passing, the extra touches in midfield and I think that was down to playing James Garner, he made a huge difference. [Echo]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin admits he’s relishing the prospect of playing alongside Beto and believes the pair can “bully” defences in the Premier League. [EFC]

“It’s been a while since I’ve had someone as physical as myself to be up there at the top of the pitch and to share the workload. A lot of the time, I’ve had to be a battering ram and that sometimes takes away from other parts of your game.

But I think he’s been top. It’s not easy leading the line for the Toffees. I think other strikers who have come in the past have realised that. I think Beto has got what it takes, and hopefully, we can see ourselves both on the pitch at the same time, bullying teams.”

Everton Training Session Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton Women defender Nathalie Björn has hailed the identity that manager Brian Sørensen has brought to the club since his arrival on Merseyside last summer. [WSL Fulltime]

Some early Aston Villa team news ahead of Everton’s clash in the Carabao Cup Third Round on Wednesday. [Birmingham World]

It’s a busy week ahead for Everton Under-21s who take on Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy before welcoming Arsenal Under-21s in a Premier League 2 clash - and fans can watch a live stream of both matches for FREE! [EFC]

Buyer beware: Everton’s attempt to bring Sevilla’s Adnan Januzaj to the club would actually be a ‘real miracle’ for the La Liga side, as they could very much use a good offer from the Toffees. [Sport Witness]

