Monday’s Everton News: Dyche talks Dele, Gueye’s AFCON hope, 777 Partners insight

It brings me so much joy to write this: on Saturday, Everton defeated Brentford 3-1 for their first Premier League win of the season. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“It is tough, the confusion of playing well and not getting results...that is where you grow. You should have the on-pitch maturity from them experiences to go and play under pressure. I thought that was on show against Brentford, that way of playing under pressure, doing all the right things…so it is pleasing for me that they reinforced that with their own performance and got their own reward. Sometimes, you can coach all you want, at the end of the day this was a group of people giving everything to the cause and with some quality - because I thought there was some really good quality with the performance,” says Sean Dyche. [RBM]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the massive three points.

How good was James Garner the other day?

James Garner’s game by numbers vs. Brentford:



92% pass accuracy

45 touches

12/13 final third passes completed

6 ball recoveries

5 ground duels won

4 key passes

2 fouls won

2 crosses completed



Wonderful in midfield. pic.twitter.com/pikDt0aw1A — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 23, 2023

Everton have potential for even more firepower in the next few weeks, as Jack Harrison recently made a 45 minute appearance for the U21s in their 2-1 win over Norwich the other day. [RBM]

James Tarkowski and Abdoulaye Doucoure named to Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week. [BBC]

“It was always a dream to represent my country. Now, to have been in the team for so long, it’s an achievement I’m very proud of. It’s okay talking about how great it is to have played 100 games, but you want to leave the team having won something. Fortunately, we won [the Africa Cup of Nations] last time, and I’ve managed to represent us at World Cups. Hopefully, with the next Africa Cup of Nations just around the corner, we can achieve something in that as well. As I say, it’s great representing, but we want to win,” says Idrissa Gana Gueye. [EFC]

It’s safe to say that 777 Partners’ track record isn’t the best. [The Sunday Times]

This is an oldie, but a goodie. You’d think there’d be a pot of gold waiting in Everton’s commentary box.

“After all he [Dele Alli] has been through it is an incredibly frustrating thing because he was literally training with us, warming up with us, doing the early drills and then he got injured. He had done all of the fitness work, got back on the pitch with us, a nothing situation, striking the ball and that’s it and then he is knocked back to square one.

That is very frustrating for a player, especially for him and his recent history of getting well again. He has dealt with it very well. When he is fit and well, I am sure Kevin Thelwell rather than myself, will go to Tottenham and say: ‘Right, how can we make this work for everyone?’ It has never been at that stage, so we have to wait for it to get to that stage,” says Dyche. [Echo]

David Ornstein chats with NBC’s Rebecca Lowe about 777 Partners. [NBC Sports]

