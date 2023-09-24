Calvert-Lewin ‘buzzing’ to get goal on return to Everton side

Everton grabbed their first victory of the season and surprisingly it didn’t come from a defensive slog at Goodison Park. In fact, quite the contrary as it came away at Brentford who don’t lose at home often, and the Blues achieved it on the back of a three goal outburst after managing just a pair of goals in five full games before yesterday.

In what portends really well for Sean Dyche, lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin not only came on with no protective mask on to protect his right cheekbone that he looked to have fractured against Aston Villa, but also scored the insurance goal that ensured the Blues would be coming home with all three points.

After the game, the striker talked about the sense of relief in the squad now that the first victory had been achieved.

“You can see the emotion at the end from the fans and from the lads. It’s a great feeling and one we’ve been waiting for. “It’s been a tough start to the season, but we have created chances. It’s been frustrating personally to have not been involved as much as I wsould have liked [due to injury], but to get in there, and get the goal today – it’s what I’ve been working towards, so I really enjoyed it.”

Making his 250th appearance in the royal blue jersey, Calvert-Lewin’s goal came just six minutes after he’d come on for starting striker Beto.

“I think it was a complete performance. The lads created chances in the first half, and I think we were unfortunate to be drawing [at half-time]. “I thought we should’ve been in front. But we stuck in there, stuck to the game plan, and it worked. “Once we got that second goal, we started to open up and enjoy ourselves a bit, and then [my goal was] the icing on the cake.”

Calvert-Lewin had only played just over an hour all season long before yesterday, and he’s working his way to full fitness.

“It’s difficult when you keep getting sidelined and you’re doing everything to stay on the pitch, but I think everyone knows I’m doing everything I possibly can. I’m in a good place now, feeling physically fit, strong, fast. I’m buzzing to get the goal today and long may it continue. “We knew we needed a result today, and most importantly a win, but we have to continue the work we’ve been doing, keep the momentum, and take that into next week.”

Dyche didn’t end up using DCL next to Beto as the Blues got the attacking output they so desperately needed, but that might come soon too.