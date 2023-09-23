Everton at Brentford: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Which Everton will show up in London? The resolute defending bunch that have done just about everything but score? Or the disinterested lot that ambled their way around the pitch at Villa Park then Goodison Park last weekend?

Brentford have had a difficult start to their season, compared to how they lit up the league last season. Life without Ivan Toney has not been the same for the Bees, but Thomas Frank remains a wily manager who knows how to get the best out of his side who have a well-settled core.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 6

Date and start time: Saturday, September 23rd at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, West London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 17,250

Weather: 63°F/11°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: NBC, Peacock, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog today.

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues did decently against Brentford last season, drawing away early on while Frank Lampard was still in charge, and then getting a crucial early goal from Dwight McNeil in the return leg in March and holding on for much-needed three points at Goodison.