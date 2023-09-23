Brentford 1-3 Everton: Final | Fantastic first win of the season for the Toffees

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - What a win for the Blues on the road. The defence still looks susceptible especially when stretched, but you have to say the attack is looking like something possibly quite magical is brewing away there.

Three points lift the Blues out of the relegation zone.

(Editor’s Note: Apologies there will not be a match recap following this game, we’ve had some scheduling difficulties. Go out, enjoy your weekend, and relish the win!)

90+7’ - Fulltime! Everton get their first victory of the season and incredibly it’s away from Goodison too! A huge win for the Blues, does this set their course for the rest of the season in a positive direction?

90+6’ - Another brilliant tackle from Branthwaite, comes across and takes the ball away from sub Olakigbe, who was offside anyway so that won’t get added to his stats.

90+4’ - Brentford are certainly seeing plenty of the ball, but haven’t really threatened the Everton goal. The Blues should be able to see this out.

90’ - Everton are holding on to the ball with some confidence, to the extent that the solid away supporters are chanting ‘Ole!’ away from Goodison!

Six minutes to be added on here.

86’ - The Blues are defending solidly now with confidence, and hunting for their fourth off the counter. Now Danjuma strides forward centrally with the ball, but a quite brilliant tackle from Jensen nicks the ball off him near the box.

80’ - Mbeumo shot but well taken by Pickford.

78’ - Another change for the Blues, and looks like Dyche does want to improve the Blues goal difference. Arnaut Danjuma is on for Onana.

76’ - Mbeumo booked after he harries McNeil clear across the width of the pitch with a series of kicks and tugs before the Everton player finally goes down.

75’ - Brilliant tackle there from Branthwaite, kept his eye on the through ball and even though his man was bearing right down on him he slid in and put the ball out. Basic defending, and well executed.

72’ - GOALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! Everton lead 3-1!! Garner does brilliantly on the left hunting the ball down, steals and goes forward, finds DCL in space and the striker buries it in the net via the goalie’s inside leg! Wooohoooo, is this the new Everton football?!!!

What a moment for Dominic Calvert-Lewin! ✨



His first goal since May after a torrid time of injuries, and Everton are on course for their first Premier League win of the season pic.twitter.com/ZiSkrOaaV4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 23, 2023

A quick turnaround for the Toffees!



James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin come up big for Everton. #EFC pic.twitter.com/E4glBs2McV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 23, 2023

68’ - Goalmouth melee and somehow Everton stay ahead! There were about a dozen players in Pickford’s six-yard box and ten shots and ten blocks!!

66’ - A corner here from the right. Tarkowski rises highest at the far post and towers his header home, Blues lead again! Perfect delivery from McNeil, just like when Tarky last scored, Dyche’s first game in charge against Arsenal, which ended 1-0. ;-)

EVERTON RETAKE THE LEAD!



James Tarkowski comes back to haunt Brentford! pic.twitter.com/gOpDEegFPW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 23, 2023

65’ - The Blues are winning the midfield, and you can see why Dyche didn’t want to change that. It’s what they’re doing with the ball after they get it that still needs improving.

63’ - A change for the Blues. Calvert-Lewin comes on (without a mask!), but it’s Beto coming off. Two strikers up top might have to wait until next week.

57’ - Dyche has been notoriously conservative about his use of substitutes, but looks like Dominic Calvert-Lewin is preparing to come on.

Meanwhile, Everton freekick into the box, Tarky heads across the goal and Onana rises to meet the ball, but it’s tight and wide.

54’ - Another good spell of possession as the Toffees hem the Bees in in their own half. They would be wise to be aware of a quick Bees counter.

One happens there, Mbeumo runs into trouble however and the Blues can clear.

52’ - McNeil gets to a ball running into the left channel, shoots but it’s tame and straight at the goalie.

47’ - Deep diagonal for the Bees well cut out by a diving Young.

46’ - Second half underway.

Halftime Thoughts - Make no mistake, this is a winnable game for Everton. Brentford are there for the taking, the Blues just need to be more ruthless with their chances. Do they have the fight in them?

45+3’ - There’s the halftime whistle. Everton are drawing 1-1 away at Brentford.

45+2’ - Bees chance, ball into the box but Wissa goes down too easily with Branthwaite right behind him. Not a penalty, not even close.

45’ - Another opportunity spurned. Idrissa Gueye counters, plays a ball for Beto in the right channel, the striker turns and shoots from a wide position and it goes across the face of the goal with not a Blue shirt in space.

Three minutes to be added on.

41’ - Chance for the Bees. Gueye with a poor giveaway in midfield, Mbeumo into space and his cross/shot to the far post is put wide from about two yards out by Lewis-Potter, the Blues catch a break, phew.

40’ - Now Beto can charge forward with the ball, runs wide, tries to put it back into the six-yard box but it’s behind the onrushing Onana who goes down. No penalty there, he clearly stumbled, and went down hard, took his time getting back up.

37’ - Ooh, chance again! Young plays in a great ball for Beto to run behind onto, he chips past the advancing Flekken but the ball bounces tamely wide. So close. So many good scoring chances.

VAR 1: “Looks offside. Let’s disallow it.”



VAR 2: “Clear and obvious. No goal.”



VAR 1: “Hang on, isn’t that an Everton kit?”



29’ - Brentford score. Blues lose the ball in the middle, a fortunate bounce finds Wissa and Jarrad Branthwaite cannot clear properly, comes back to Mathias Jensen, his shot is parried by Jordan Pickford (past Tarkowski) and against the far post.. and in. A couple of players switched off for a second there, and instead of being up two or three nil, it’s 1-1 instead.

VAR takes their time reviewing that, even looked for a bit that Wissa was off receiving that pass, but at the time the ball was played maybe he was played on by Branthwaite.

27’ - OHHHH! Doucs almost makes it two from an identical position! A delightful diagonal to Doucs breaking behind the Bees backline from Tarkowski, but his volley this time is sliced and comes back off the bar. Wow the Everton captain almost had a second assist today.

23’ - The Toffees take advantage of a poor pass and cab break in numbers, McNeil’s cross though is poor and can’t find either Doucs or Garner in the box.

21’ - Vitalii Mykolenko makes a run, gets a fortunate bounce back from a defender and has a shooting chance from the edge of the box, but it’s his weaker right foot and the goalie can gather easily.

16’ - A freekick for the Blues in the opposing half. McNeil passes sideways to Garner, he puts it into the box but Amadou Onana’s header is wide.

13’ - Chance! McNeil jinks into space down the left, heads towards the goal and his shot is just wide of the far post.

10’ - Everton do well to control the ball in the middle, play it over to Young in space on the right, and his running cross is just wild. I’m sorry Blues, I just cannot find any sympathy within me for him today.

6’ - GOAL!! Garner’s cross back into the box, headed down for Doucoure who hammers a half-volley into the far corner and the Blues lead! Oh my goodness, well constructed goal from a setpiece, Everton lead at Brentford 1-0.

WHAT A START FOR EVERTON!



Doucoure gives the visitors an early lead pic.twitter.com/Qa2Roa5dFp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 23, 2023

5’ - Beto cushions a header for a charging Abdoulaye Doucoure into space, Dwight McNeil wins a corner. Ball is partly cleared.

2’ - Freekick from a dangerous position, Mbeump curves it around the wall but well-wide.

1’ - Here we go! Dwight McNeil gets us underway.

Beto almost away but takes his eye off the ball and it’s stolen. Bees counter quickly and Lewis-Potter streaking away, pulled down by the hapless Ashley Young who is straight in the book. Pathetic really how little pace he has left the veteran.

A change for the Bees as Kevin Schade is hurt during warmups and replaced in the forward line by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Starting Lineups

Everton

James Garner gets the start in place of Arnaut Danjuma, otherwise unchanged from last week.

Brentford

Preview

Which Everton will show up in London? The resolute defending bunch that have done just about everything but score? Or the disinterested lot that ambled their way around the pitch at Villa Park then Goodison Park last weekend?

Brentford have had a difficult start to their season, compared to how they lit up the league last season. Life without Ivan Toney has not been the same for the Bees, but Thomas Frank remains a wily manager who knows how to get the best out of his side who have a well-settled core.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 6

Date and start time: Saturday, September 23rd at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, West London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 17,250

Weather: 63°F/11°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: NBC, Peacock, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog today.

Last Meeting

The Blues did decently against Brentford last season, drawing away early on while Frank Lampard was still in charge, and then getting a crucial early goal from Dwight McNeil in the return leg in March and holding on for much-needed three points at Goodison.