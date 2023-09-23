Everton at Brentford: Predicted Line-Up | Two Up Top?

Four games, one point. Everton need a win.

Everton finally had a proper striker on the pitch against Arsenal last week… but looked more toothless than ever.

The heat is starting to turn up on Mr Dyche, so how will he line up the Blues in order to relieve some of the pressure?

Who’s Out?

No new team news ahead of this.

That leaves just Seamus Coleman, Dele and Jack Harrison unavailable, with the latter ‘not quite’ ready according to Dyche. Although it seems likely his time will come next week having played one half for the Under-21s last night.

Surprisingly, Andre Gomes didn’t manage to leave the club last week, so there’s a possibility he’ll re-enter the first team squad at some point.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS BRENTFORD

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes (Doubt), Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison (INJURED)

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

Dyche was quizzed about the possibility of starting with two up front during his press conference and he admitted it’s something he’d like to do at some point this season.

However, he pointed to having the right personnel so that the midfield doesn’t get overrun – making it sound unlikely that will be happening this weekend. If we lose here, though, I certainly wouldn’t rule that out at home to Luton next week.

After such a toothless display last week, there surely will be changes this week, but it’s not clear where they’ll be. At right-back, Nathan Patterson will hope to reclaim his spot from Ashley Young, while James Garner is also a possibility there. In midfield, Garner could come in for… someone.

And up top, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could start, but that would be very harsh on Beto, who had absolutely no service last week.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 6/10

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 8/10

Amadou Onana - 7/10

James Garner – 7/10

Arnaut Danjuma – 8/10

Dwight McNeil – 9/10

Beto – 7/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Ashley Young

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Tyler Onyango

Lewin Dobbin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Youssef Chermiti