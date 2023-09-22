Friday’s Everton News: Loans not an issue for 777 takeover, Branthwaite talks Dyche, Gbamin’s agent speaks out

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Sean Dyche provides squad fitness updates ahead of tomorrow’s match against Brentford. [RBM]

Hear more from the manager below.

The Blues prepare for their test tomorrow.

✅ Jack Harrison

✅ Dominic Calvert-Lewin



Everton train ahead of their Premier League away trip to Brentford this weekend. pic.twitter.com/qLUmhaGSD3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 21, 2023

Check in on the Everton Women players in international action this week. [EFC]

“When I came into pre-season, he [Dyche] told me to train hard, and that I would get my chance, and it was down to me to take it. I kept thinking of that when I wasn’t playing in the first couple of games, and now I’m in the team it’s about keeping my performance levels high and staying there...it’s nice having a coach who knows your position, knows tips he can give you, but not only me but the team...it’s not just the attackers that attack, it’s the defenders as well. Bringing that together, hopefully it happens at the weekend and can go on a run of good results,” says young defender Jarrad Branthwaite. [Sky Sports]

Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s agent didn’t have the kindest things to say about Everton’s treatment of the midfielder. [Sport Witness via Fussball Transfers]

Read up on all the new stadium latest. [EFC]

Everton stalwart Alan Myers shares his honest thoughts on 777 Partners.

I think what 777 will bring is a serious business sense to the club, something I don’t think we’ve seen for many years. Imo the club needs a serious business strategy, not fan or sentiment ownership, as nice as that is. The days of the ‘people’s club’ has gone in football now — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) September 20, 2023

There has been some concern that the nearly £300 million in loans from MSP Holdings and Rights & Media Funding Ltd that Everton have received could complicate matters for 777 Partners takeover, but it appears that might not be an issue. [Echo]

“Times are hard at Everton. Confidence is low, especially as they have been in this position for such a long time. The pressure is on. But the manager knows the ropes - he knows how to get results in the Premier League. He’s proved it over many years...with the squad he has, he will feel he has to be quite rigid to get the points they need. As for Everton fans, they are going to need a couple of results soon as they are getting frustrated. But Dyche came to the club in the first place to get them over the line - and he did. That is what we are going to see,” says BBC Sports pundit Michael Brown. [BBC]

