Everton News: More takeover concerns, Beto’s story, Crellin signs extension

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

From Lisbon to Liverpool: The journey so far for Beto. [EFC]

In all of the doom and gloom that is surrounding the club right now, we cannot forget the incredible work that continues at Everton Stadium.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has stressed Everton remain a “desirable club” for potential buyers despite the growing list of problems the new owner will have to contend with. [Echo]

Everton have had an incredible response to their Bramley-Moore Dock hospitality packages, despite the “controversial” proposed takeover from 777 Partners. [Business Desk]

Everton’s appointment of ex-player Wayne Rooney as head coach is “entirely possible” to happen at Goodison Park one day. [Give Me Sport]

Everton goalkeeper Billy Crellin has signed a new contract with the Club until the end of June 2025. [EFC]

Everton remain in contact with the representatives of Hugo Ekitike with the striker open to considering his future with Paris Saint-Germain. [TBR]

A number of Premier League owners are reportedly set to voice concerns over 777 Partners’ source of funding in their proposed purchase of Everton following Farhad Moshiri’s agreement with them. [Daily Mail]

Sean Dyche admits he wants to be a bit more “fluid” in how he sets his Everton side up and also explained why Vitalii Mykolenko is such an important member of his squad. [Echo]

One financially astute persons view of the predicament besetting Everton Football Club and this not doom-mongering, rather a clinical and plain language assessment of the harsh reality.https://t.co/4Qyh2WgNaO — Andy Costigan (@AndyCostigan1) September 20, 2023

The ‘My Everton’ series continues with reflections from a 58 year season ticket holder. [EFC]

Former Everton winger Yannick Bolasie wants one last crack in the Premier League before he retires, it has been claimed. [Team Talk]

Battling young Everton Under 21s beaten by Doncaster Rovers. [RBM]

Ian Wright has questioned Everton's decision to sell Alex Iwobi this summer. #EFC https://t.co/s0aPY0GbQX pic.twitter.com/Hj1TzGpvVB — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) September 20, 2023

What to Watch

UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League get underway.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Third Kit Release

The third kit has been released, grab yours now.

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Men’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Women’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Goalkeeper Kit

hummel mark their 100th anniversary with an Everton third kit design that pays homage to their most famous design. #EFC https://t.co/9Q8IWdUVUJ pic.twitter.com/DlUSrSHTrv — Royal Beto Mersey (@RBMersey) August 30, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook