Wednesday’s Everton News: Dyche talks formation, Under-21s fall

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Bolton Wanderers v Everton - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Brentford will be without defender Rico Henry for their meeting with the Blues this Saturday. [BFC]

Watch Calvert-Lewin, Danjuma, and Garner answer some Q&A’s sponsored by club partner KICK. [KICK]

Check in on the latest new stadium developments.

Everton winger Stanley Mills talks about his time on loan at League One side Oxford United. [EFC]

Under-21s fall to Doncaster Rovers 2-0. [EFC]

777 Partners have provided a sizable loan to the club.

We’re trying to be effective but with systems, you’re talking about 5-10 yards at times. Everyone said I played 4-4-2 for years - I didn’t, but there’s no point in me denying it, I just let people crack on and say what they want to say. We want to be a bit more fluid here because we can be with the effectiveness of the tactical side of the game. When it’s delivered well we know we can be a good unit,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Shae Cahill, former Everton Academy member and son of Tim Cahill, joins Australian side Brisbane Roar after leaving the club this summer. [Echo]

Ben Godfrey has a go with MMA fighter Gilbert Burns.

Everton News 24/7

