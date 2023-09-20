Wednesday’s Everton News: Dyche talks formation, Under-21s fall

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Brentford will be without defender Rico Henry for their meeting with the Blues this Saturday. [BFC]

Watch Calvert-Lewin, Danjuma, and Garner answer some Q&A’s sponsored by club partner KICK. [KICK]

Check in on the latest new stadium developments.

Everton winger Stanley Mills talks about his time on loan at League One side Oxford United. [EFC]

Under-21s fall to Doncaster Rovers 2-0. [EFC]

777 Partners have provided a sizable loan to the club.

As per @David_Ornstein Potential new owners 777 Partners have loaned Everton funds which will provide working capital and money for the stadium build at Bramley Moore Dock, thought to be in tens of millions — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) September 18, 2023

Around £20M — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) September 18, 2023

“We’re trying to be effective but with systems, you’re talking about 5-10 yards at times. Everyone said I played 4-4-2 for years - I didn’t, but there’s no point in me denying it, I just let people crack on and say what they want to say. We want to be a bit more fluid here because we can be with the effectiveness of the tactical side of the game. When it’s delivered well we know we can be a good unit,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Shae Cahill, former Everton Academy member and son of Tim Cahill, joins Australian side Brisbane Roar after leaving the club this summer. [Echo]

Ben Godfrey has a go with MMA fighter Gilbert Burns.

What to Watch

Champions League action continues today, plus some Championship and MLS play.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook