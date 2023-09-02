CONFIRMED: Jean-Philippe Gbamin leaves Everton after contract terminated

Everton have confirmed that they have parted ways with midfielder Jean-Phillippe Gbamin with immediate effect, with his contract canceled by mutual agreement between the two sides.

The 27-year-old is in the last year of his five-year contract with the Blues, having spent the 2022-23 season at Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan. He featured in 24 games for them in all competitions without scoring and they declined the option to sign him permanently.

This summer he was never really in contention of making Sean Dyche’s squad and reportedly the Blues were trying to sell him for the cut price of £5 million but failed to get any takers.

He had previously spent the the ‘21-22 season on loan away in the Russian Premier League with CSKA Moscow, with his spell in Moscow starting off well enough though rumours that he wasn’t training well and was more renowned for his extra-curricular activities in the Russian capital dogged him as he picked up two goals and two assists in his thirteen games there.

Everton can confirm it has agreed with Jean-Philippe Gbamin for his contract to be cancelled with immediate effect. — Everton (@Everton) September 1, 2023

The midfielder joined the Toffees in 2019, but only played eight times for the Blues after being plagued by a series of unfortunate injuries that have required surgery and intensive rehabilitation in that time. Five of those appearances came the season before last, including three in the league.

His spot in the squad was under threat then following the addition of fellow midfielders Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli during the January transfer window, but Tom Davies was dropped out of the 25-man Premier League squad following his surgery. This season the addition of Amadou Onana made him expendable, and the Blues bringing back Idrissa Gueye pretty much sealed Gbamin’s fate.

We wish Gbamin all the best in the rest of his career.