CONFIRMED: Everton sell Alex Iwobi to Fulham

Everton have sold Alex Iwobi to fellow Premier League side Fulham for an undisclosed fee, which has previously been reported as up to £22 million including add-ons. The player is in the last year of his five-year contract, and appeared to have declined to sign an extension or a new deal with the Toffees.

The Nigeria international has had a tumultuous time with the Toffees where he didn’t quite live up to his £30+ million transfer fee in terms of goals and assists, but remained one of the hardest working and most creative players on the pitch in royal blue.

He appeared to have been all but discarded by Rafa Benitez and the supporters alike, but clawed his way back into contention under Frank Lampard with his workrate and versatility, lining up all over the pitch.

Thank you for your service and best of luck, Alex! — Everton (@Everton) September 2, 2023

Iwobi never quite lived up to the heady potential he had promised while at Arsenal and was a very late deadline day signing in 2019, but leaves the club now having netted the club a handsome profit on his amortized value.

He ended up featuring in 140 games for the Blues in all competitions, bagging nine goals and sixteen assists in that time. The 27-year-old remains a polarizing figure among the fanbase, with his fans touting his intangibles and advanced metrics, while the other faction pointed at the stat sheet.

We wish Iwobi well in his future endeavours, and thank him for some of his crucial contributions in ensuring we remain a Premier League team.