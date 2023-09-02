Everton at Sheffield United: Predicted Line-Up | Beto has to start

After being outplayed and outclassed by the side bottom of League Two for a good 60 minutes, Everton finally showed some killer instinct late on Wednesday night.

Obviously the level of opponent makes it difficult to make an accurate assessment, but Beto provided Blues’ fans with the first sight of a fit and dangerous attacking threat in a long time.

So, after zero points and goals from the opening three Premier League games, can Beto now help the Blues get off the mark where it matters most?

And how will the Blues line up for this one?

Who’s Out?

Some embers of positivity on the injury front, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil back in team training this week.

However, Dyche urged caution with both, especially DCL. With an international break coming up after this, it would seem wise to give both players an extra couple of weeks to recover and get back up to 100% before re-entering the fold.

Jack Harrison and Dele are edging their way back to fitness and could be available soon after the break. Seamus Coleman remains out.

There were a few more players exit the club, with Alex Iwobi, Tom Cannon and Neal Maupay leaving, and the pair of Demarai Gray and Andre Gomes still here, for now.

There were no more inbound players, so no issues with wondering if they were registered in time to make the squad.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS SHEFF UTD

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko (DOUBT), Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes (DOUBT), Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: Gray (DOUBT), McNeil (DOUBT), Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison (INJURED)

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin (DOUBT), Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

Beto will surely start this one, right? Right?

Although the Wolves performance was actually alright, there is a potential shuffle on the cards for Sheffield.

The main question will be whether Nathan Patterson keeps his place after struggling for form so far this term. If not, James Garner could drop to right back and, in doing so, will enable Lewis Dobbin to keep his place despite laying an egg at Doncaster. If Patterson keeps his place, Garner will be on the right of midfield, with Danjuma on the left.

I think if the Blues had more wingers available, Patterson would make way. But with options limited, he’ll probably keep his place for now. Gueye, Doucoure and Onana in the middle.

Beto up top.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 6/10

Ashley Young - 9/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Amadou Onana - 9/10

James Garner – 8/10

Arnaut Danjuma – 8/10

Beto – 8/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Andy Lonergan

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Tyler Onyango

Dwight McNeil

Lewin Dobbin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Yousef Chermiti