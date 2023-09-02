CONFIRMED: Everton sell Tom Cannon to Leicester City

Having signed two centre-forwards during this summer transfer window, it was always likely that Everton were planning to send out young forward Tom Cannon for some more seasoning this year. However, the Blues have chosen instead to sell the youngster outright.

Once the announcement of Beto was confirmed on Tuesday, talks for Cannon were expected to be quickly wrapped up between the Blues and Preston North End, but that never materialized and instead it’s the Foxes who will get the 20-year-old on a permanent transfer for what is rumoured to be up to £7.5 million including add-ons.

Per Paddy Boyland in The Athletic -

A sizeable sell-on clause is understood to have been inserted into the deal.

The Aintree-born player has been prolific at the youth level over the years coming through the Toffees youth system, making his way into the Under-18 and the Under-23 sides before earning his first senior team minutes in the first half of last season, making four appearances in all including a minute late on in this weekend’s defeat to Wolves.

His prolific club form has seen the Republic of Ireland national called up to various youth sides at the international level where he has continued his scoring form. Cannon has certainly showed an eye for goal in the past, and has been comfortable playing against men in the championship, which is a change for many a youth player with the physical tools to dominate against fellow youngsters.

