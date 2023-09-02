Sheffield Utd 2-2 Everton: Final | Pickford snatches Blues’ first point of the season

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton could have had all three points, could have had none, and ended up with one. Still lots of issues to work on defensively as the schedule starts to get more difficult after the international break.

90+8’ - Muppet Madley adds more than a couple of minutes, the Blades have a corner! PICKFORD WITH ANOTHER INCREDIBLE PAIR OF SAVES!!! There’s the final whistle, a point each for the two sides in an entertaining game, 2-2 the final score.

I’m sorry, but you have to find the video of the two incredible saves Pickford made at the death to keep the Blues level. McBurnie met the corner unchallenged, Pickford made a two-handed save to push the ball onto the crossbar, it came back to the striker who tried to tap it in, and Pickers got a paw up and got it on the post and eventually away, wow.

90+6’ - McNeil creates a shooting chance, easily blocked.

90+5’ - Godfrey goes through McBurnie, stupidly one must add, and now it’s a Blades freekick and a chance to put the ball in the box. Headed across the goal and Pickford takes it confidently.

90+3’ - Long, long throw into the box but Young shepherds it for Pickford to fall on the ball.

90+1’ - Ben Godfrey is coming on for Tarky, who will not be setting a record for playing every minute this season.

89’ - Toffees probing but not quite finding that key pass in the opposing box.

Tarkowski bravely throws his head in front of a thundering shot and goes down, but pops right back up again. He is getting sent to the touchline for concussion protocols and the Blues are a man down as Sheffield attack. Six minutes plus to be added on.

87’ - Ball into the box and McBurnie goes over theatrically. Aside from the fact he was offside, that was utterly pathetic.

84’ - McNeil failing to take advantage of a turnover by the Blades in their defensive third. The Blues really need to be sharper on those, just like other teams often are when the Toffees make gaffes.

82’ - Branthwaite is so, so good already, isn’t he? Holds Traore off a ball played in like you would an errant child.

79’ - Basham treads on Onana’s heel just outside the box, Everton have a freekick. Young is standing over this one, as is Danjuma, about twenty-five yards out, but it’s straight at Foderingham.

78’ - Good pressure from the Blues doesn’t result in a shooting chance, but the Blues are holding the ball well and trying to open up the hosts.

76’ - Another freekick from an errant high foot by Danjuma. Hamer’s delivery goes to the opposite side, shot is wayward. Still all to play for at Bramall Lane, who grabs it though?

73’ - Doucoure is getting booked, not sure if it’s for the foul or for mouthing off at Madley, but Doucoure had a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge that Baldock went down like he was walloped with a sledgehammer.

Freekick from Hamer, well-placed into the six-yard box and even better defending. Dwight McNeil is coming on for Garner, his first appearance of the season. Meanwhile Cameron Archer is off for Traore.

71’ - Double save from Pickford! Blues cannot clear their lines, deep cross into the box causes panic and Pickers does very well blocking from Thomas from point-blank range, and then smothering the rebound too.

Doucoure and Onana combine on the right, but the former strays offside.

67’ - At the three-quarter mark of the game, scores level and anything could happen here.

Double sub for the Blades, Basham and Thomas on, Egan and Larouci go off.

62’ - Larouci brings down Doucoure killing a promising move. Young’s freekick into the box, Doucoure fouls his man and the chance is wasted.

59’ - Oof, Everton get lucky there. Patterson makes a mess of a clearance and allows a shot, luckily it’s wild and over.

Blades get a corner but Pickford collects confidently and launches for Beto to run after it. Will give the Portuguese striker this, he doesn’t stop running.

Absolutely no one:



Beto: pic.twitter.com/ypTKESTX6H — Royal Beto Mersey (@RBMersey) September 2, 2023

56’ - Everton are still pressing on and pushing for another, Doucoure can’t make solid contact on a shot.

55’ - Goal! Danjuma gets on the end of a lovely cross into the box and hammers home from point blank range. Gueye found Garner who got the ball to Beto, he found Patterson’s run out wide and the delivery from the Scotsman was perfect, and it’s 2-2!

Arnaut Danjuma scores for Everton in his second successive match!



It's all square! #SHUEVE pic.twitter.com/RGNVbF2J9Q — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 2, 2023

53 - Now Beto streaks down the right and wins a corner. Beto gets a head to it, but cannot find another blue shirt in the box and it goes wide.

Branthwaite’s shirt was being yanked clear off his back but Madley is unmoved.

51’ - Young inswinger, dangerous, Blades clear.

48’ - Brilliant backheel from Beto and Danjuma is through on goal, hauled down and the ref says freekick, not penalty!! Oh come on. He was first tugged back outside the box, and Ahmedhodzic is booked, but VAR confirms no penalty.

Danjuma will take this with his right. Young is livid that the Blades wall is encroaching, so Madley draws a new line a yard in front. Danjuma’s shot blocked for a throw, that ends up in a corner on the left.

46’ - Straight at them and Beto wastes a good shooting chance knocking the ball well wide with his left.

Andy Madley did not stop play when McBurnie clattered into Branthwaite before that, but the Everton defender looks to be fine.

Halftime Thoughts - Better get used to this, waste our chances when we got them, and then our hapless defence gets caught out in transition.

45+5’ - There’s the halftime whistle, and the Toffees have it all to do, yet again.

45+3’ - Blades counter, and the ball comes to Archer who is able to beat Tarky and let off a shot, it beats Pickford, comes back off the post, cannons off the England #1 and goes back in! 2-1 to the hosts, really do not deserve to be down but that is football for you.

So unlucky for Jordan Pickford...



Sheffield Utd take the lead as an shot off the post bounces off the Everton keeper and ends up in the back of the net... #SHUEVE pic.twitter.com/u1oaunrOYl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 2, 2023

A BIZARRE OG for Jordan Pickford as the ball goes off the post, off his back and into the net! pic.twitter.com/GE1pTJ3NbR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 2, 2023

45+2’ - Gueye bundled over on the edge of the attacking third, and it’s a chance for Young to put in a freekick. Taken short and eventually Young delivers, but the Blades clear.

45’ - Four minutes to be added on here.

43’ - Beto with great hold-up play again, and sets Danjuma free down the left to cut back in, but the Dutchman lets the ball run away from him. Dyche is quite irritated by that, Danjuma hasn’t been great today.

36’ - Beto holds up the ball and makes a great run on the left, beats his man with a pullback and takes it himself, wins a corner from a ridiculously tight angle. Corner from the left is very deep, Onana heads it back across goal and cleared for another corner.

Deep again, Tarky tries to do the same thing but it doesn’t come off.

33’ - A beautiful link-up move sees Sheffield score the equalizer. McBurnie does well to shake off Tarkowski and control a cross into the box, he sets up Cameron Archer for the shot and an unsighted Pickford can do nothing about it, 1-1. Blues made to pay for wasting chances.

What a response from Sheffield United!!



Set up on a plate for Cameron Archer to finish in style! #SHUEVE pic.twitter.com/nIq22BFvVu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 2, 2023

Cameron Archer is on target for Sheffield United!



@USANetwork pic.twitter.com/svBSCHunNr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 2, 2023

31’ - Garner does very well to wriggle away and sets up Doucoure for a shot, but he takes way too long and it’s blocked.

29’ - Beto gets on the end of a long ball, can’t quite control but it falls to Danjuma and his left footed shot is wide. Should have made more from that one.

28’ - Having gotten the opening goal, the Blues are happy to let Sheffield have the ball and catch them on the counter. The Blades have had some giveaways as well, which is giving the Blues cause for hope.

20’ - Giveaway from Gueye allows Archer to let off a shot, Pickford collects.

Now Young with a poor giveaway, allows Hamer to shoot at the near post with Pickers moving away, but he gets down smartly enough to put it out for a corner, cleared well.

18’ - Oooh, almost a second there! Danjuma on the counter, cuts in from the left onto his right, and his shot is deflected for another corner on the right. Long to Onana again, this time the Blades clear.

14’ - Shot! Beto gets the ball outside the box and his shot comes off Robinson and goes just past the far post! Corner is long from Young, headed back down into the goalmouth and Doucoure scores! Took a second effort, but it’s in, no VAR intervention and the Blues lead 1-0!!!

Everton bag their first league goal of the season and it's Abdoulaye Doucoure who puts them ahead! #SHUEVE pic.twitter.com/bBAEveYwQV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 2, 2023

The FIRST goal of this Premier League season for Everton!



@USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Mf8XdEp7gO — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 2, 2023

12’ - Horrendous pass from Danjuma in the middle sets the Blades off on a break, needing a crucial tackle from James Tarkowski.

A similar giveaway from Ashley Young on the left a few minutes ago also nearly got them in trouble.

9’ - Yikes, Branthwaite takes out ball and man on the break, and is booked. Played the ball, but the new rules around tackling like that means the foul was always going to be given.

Dangerous freekick to an open man on the far post, header straight at Pickford, whew.

6’ - Patterson stops McBurnie but gives away a corner. Taken short, cut out and the danger is past.

3’ - Strong start from the Toffees who look to be pressing hard on the right where Garner is in front of Nathan Patterson.

1’ - Underway at Bramall Lane, and straight away James Garner clattered. Gets up to take the freekick from the right, cleared.

Starting lineups are out, Beto starts up top, Dwight McNeil on the bench and Michael Keane out of the squad. It’s a pretty bare bench, with only five outfield players on it for the Blues.

Everton

Sheffield United

McBurnie & Archer up top!



Here's how United line up vs @Everton at the Lane this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/RugY7uLRoU — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 2, 2023

Preview

Everton travel to Sheffield United in Saturday’s early fixture, the second week in a running with two sides with no points to show in their account taking on each other. Last week the Blues watched on wistfully as Wolves scored late on to snatch all three at Goodison Park, and they will be hoping to replicate the luck of the away side as they travel to Bramall Lane.

The Blues added five new faces over the summer, mostly in the attacking department, while their hosts also brought in a number of new players hoping to reverse the fortunes of their recent last season in the Premier League when the Blades were all but relegated by the Christmas break.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 4

Date and start time: Saturday, September 2nd at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Bramall Lane, Highfield, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 32,050

Weather: 64°F/18°C, partly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 3 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; TNT Sports 1, discovery+ - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ app, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues last took on the Blades during the 2020-21 season, and with no fans present won 1-0 away at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day 2020 with Gylfi Sigurdsson getting the winner. Of course, the already-relegated Sheffield United side then repaid the Blues the favor in May with a similar scoreline at Goodison Park, effectively ending any chance of making Europe for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.