Sheffield Utd 2-1 Everton: Halftime | Blues caught out at the back again

Halftime Thoughts - Better get used to this, waste our chances when we got them, and then our hapless defence gets caught out in transition.

45+5’ - There’s the halftime whistle, and the Toffees have it all to do, yet again.

45+3’ - Blades counter, and the ball comes to Archer who is able to beat Tarky and let off a shot, it beats Pickford, comes back off the post, cannons off the England #1 and goes back in! 2-1 to the hosts, really do not deserve to be down but that is football for you.

45+2’ - Gueye bundled over on the edge of the attacking third, and it’s a chance for Young to put in a freekick. Taken short and eventually Young delivers, but the Blades clear.

45’ - Four minutes to be added on here.

43’ - Beto with great hold-up play again, and sets Danjuma free down the left to cut back in, but the Dutchman lets the ball run away from him. Dyche is quite irritated by that, Danjuma hasn’t been great today.

36’ - Beto holds up the ball and makes a great run on the left, beats his man with a pullback and takes it himself, wins a corner from a ridiculously tight angle. Corner from the left is very deep, Onana heads it back across goal and cleared for another corner.

Deep again, Tarky tries to do the same thing but it doesn’t come off.

33’ - A beautiful link-up move sees Sheffield score the equalizer. McBurnie does well to shake off Tarkowski and control a cross into the box, he sets up Cameron Archer for the shot and an unsighted Pickford can do nothing about it, 1-1. Blues made to pay for wasting chances.

31’ - Garner does very well to wriggle away and sets up Doucoure for a shot, but he takes way too long and it’s blocked.

29’ - Beto gets on the end of a long ball, can’t quite control but it falls to Danjuma and his left footed shot is wide. Should have made more from that one.

28’ - Having gotten the opening goal, the Blues are happy to let Sheffield have the ball and catch them on the counter. The Blades have had some giveaways as well, which is giving the Blues cause for hope.

20’ - Giveaway from Gueye allows Archer to let off a shot, Pickford collects.

Now Young with a poor giveaway, allows Hamer to shoot at the near post with Pickers moving away, but he gets down smartly enough to put it out for a corner, cleared well.

18’ - Oooh, almost a second there! Danjuma on the counter, cuts in from the left onto his right, and his shot is deflected for another corner on the right. Long to Onana again, this time the Blades clear.

14’ - Shot! Beto gets the ball outside the box and his shot comes off Robinson and goes just past the far post! Corner is long from Young, headed back down into the goalmouth and Doucoure scores! Took a second effort, but it’s in, no VAR intervention and the Blues lead 1-0!!!

12’ - Horrendous pass from Danjuma in the middle sets the Blades off on a break, needing a crucial tackle from James Tarkowski.

A similar giveaway from Ashley Young on the left a few minutes ago also nearly got them in trouble.

9’ - Yikes, Branthwaite takes out ball and man on the break, and is booked. Played the ball, but the new rules around tackling like that means the foul was always going to be given.

Dangerous freekick to an open man on the far post, header straight at Pickford, whew.

6’ - Patterson stops McBurnie but gives away a corner. Taken short, cut out and the danger is past.

3’ - Strong start from the Toffees who look to be pressing hard on the right where Garner is in front of Nathan Patterson.

1’ - Underway at Bramall Lane, and straight away James Garner clattered. Gets up to take the freekick from the right, cleared.

Starting lineups are out, Beto starts up top, Dwight McNeil on the bench and Michael Keane out of the squad. It’s a pretty bare bench, with only five outfield players on it for the Blues.

Everton

Sheffield United

Preview

Everton travel to Sheffield United in Saturday’s early fixture, the second week in a running with two sides with no points to show in their account taking on each other. Last week the Blues watched on wistfully as Wolves scored late on to snatch all three at Goodison Park, and they will be hoping to replicate the luck of the away side as they travel to Bramall Lane.

The Blues added five new faces over the summer, mostly in the attacking department, while their hosts also brought in a number of new players hoping to reverse the fortunes of their recent last season in the Premier League when the Blades were all but relegated by the Christmas break.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 4

Date and start time: Saturday, September 2nd at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Bramall Lane, Highfield, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 32,050

Weather: 64°F/18°C, partly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 3 mph winds

Last Meeting

The Blues last took on the Blades during the 2020-21 season, and with no fans present won 1-0 away at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day 2020 with Gylfi Sigurdsson getting the winner. Of course, the already-relegated Sheffield United side then repaid the Blues the favor in May with a similar scoreline at Goodison Park, effectively ending any chance of making Europe for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.