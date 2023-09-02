Everton at Sheffield Utd: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton travel to Sheffield United in Saturday’s early fixture, the second week in a running with two sides with no points to show in their account taking on each other. Last week the Blues watched on wistfully as Wolves scored late on to snatch all three at Goodison Park, and they will be hoping to replicate the luck of the away side as they travel to Bramall Lane.

The Blues added five new faces over the summer, mostly in the attacking department, while their hosts also brought in a number of new players hoping to reverse the fortunes of their recent last season in the Premier League when the Blades were all but relegated by the Christmas break.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 4

Date and start time: Saturday, September 2nd at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Bramall Lane, Highfield, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 32,050

Weather: 64°F/18°C, partly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 3 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; TNT Sports 1, discovery+ - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ app, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Sheffield United

Last Meeting

The Blues last took on the Blades during the 2020-21 season, and with no fans present won 1-0 away at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day 2020 with Gylfi Sigurdsson getting the winner. Of course, the already-relegated Sheffield United side then repaid the Blues the favor in May with a similar scoreline at Goodison Park, effectively ending any chance of making Europe for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.