Tuesday’s Everton News: 777 update, Ball verdict and Under-21s challenge

The transfer window has been shut for a couple of weeks but the Willy Gnonto links continue to be discussed. [Liverpool World]

Chelsea are among the teams tracking Jordan Pickford. [90 Mins]

There may be an agreement with 777 Partners but that does not mean that the deal will be completed. [Give Me Sport]

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana insists there are positives to be found in the team’s narrow defeat to Arsenal:

“It was disappointing afternoon, of course, because I think we did quite a lot of things in the right way. I think there’s a positive to take from the defensive performance. We defended pretty well and stayed compact because we knew they were going to try to find Odegaard and Vieira between the lines, but they were very good today. We stick together as a team, and we will build from this performance and take on the next one.” [Echo]

777 Partners have provided Everton money on an interim basis “to help with short-term working capital requirements and the stadium build”. [The Athletic] (paywall)

Gabby George has left Everton Women to join Manchester United in a permanent move for an undisclosed fee. [RBM]

Michael Ball on the Arsenal loss:

“The game I thought was very, very passive. Sean Dyche set up the side he thought would have been best but straight from kick-off we were guilty of letting Arsenal - and not just them, Fulham and Wolves too - dictate possession. What happens then is exactly what the opposition want to happen.” [Echo]

Everton fans showed their class by looking beyond events on the pitch to pay tribute to one of their own against Arsenal. [Echo]

Everton Under-21s head coach Paul Tait is expecting a “physical and psychological test” when his side open their EFL Trophy campaign on Tuesday. [EFC]

Everton so far......

