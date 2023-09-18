Everton Women Lose Veteran Defender

Gabby George has left Everton Women to join Manchester United in a permanent move for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old brings to a close her nine-year spell with the Blues by re-joining the club whose centre of excellence she left to come to Merseyside in 2014.

It was a case of one in, one out for Brian Sorensen’s side, as Alyssa Aherne completed a season-long loan move to Everton from the Red Devils, sealing her switch to the Blues ahead of Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The versatile young forward can operate across the front line and also play in midfield, and provides even more options for the Blues going forward this season.

And the 19-year-old is another convert of what the Toffees can do for a young career, citing a number of names who have benefitted from their time on Merseyside.

“It feels really nice to be here,” she said. “This move to Everton is vital in terms of gaining experience at the top level. I want to challenge myself to get minutes in the Women’s Super League and to help the team. “Seeing the likes of Jess Park and Aggie Beever-Jones come in on loan last season, earn that experience and showcase what they can do definitely influenced my decision to come here.”

The loss of George will be a big one for Everton. Captaining the side on a number of occasions last season, the England international became a key figure in Sorensen’s system, assuming a number of roles and adding one or two spectacular goals to her repertoire.

But as one door closes, another opens and Everton’s recruitment has been sound this pre-season, and a number of faces old and new will be keen to step up and show they can fill the void left by George.

Everton Women begin their season on Sunday 1 October at home to Brighton and Hove Albion at 1pm, BST. We will have a detailed season preview of the women’s side ahead in preceding days before that season opener.