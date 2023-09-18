Monday’s Everton News: Dyche and Young talk defeat, Everton Women latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Arsenal 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from Ashley Young following yesterday’s defeat. [EFC]

“I don’t think we were a million miles away today. We just played a really top side, and they came out on top. But the details kill you in football; the details at both ends of the pitch. We’ve been guilty at both ends, quite obviously, but that’s the effective part of football. The defensive side worked very hard to limit their chances, but on the attacking side, we were never really near. We can talk about styles and ways of playing, but at the end of the day, the two boxes are most important, and we’re getting punished in one and not taking advantage in the other,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Kevin Thelwell reviews this summer’s transfer business and the season ahead. [EFC]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton Women’s media day.

Everton Women sign 19-year-old forward Alyssa Aherne on loan. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Man City 4-3 in a friendly. [EFC]

David Ornstein has his say on Everton’s takeover. [NBC Sports]

What to Watch

Nottingham Forest take on Burnley. Some La Liga and Serie A action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook