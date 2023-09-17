Everton vs Arsenal: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton come back from the international break looking to make good on some of the form they have shown to start this season. While they had begun last season with a similar paucity of points, it was the defence that looked good under Frank Lampard while conversely this season they’re creating plenty of chances amidst indifferent defending.

Unfortunately for the Blues, the schedule does get tougher in terms of opposition they’re taking on, so Sean Dyche better have taken advantage of the last fortnight or so to work out some better game plans.

Arsenal are looking to go a step better than last season when they ran Premier League champions Manchester City close before Pep Guardiola’s side ran away from them late on. One of those results that did peg the Gunners back was a loss at Goodison Park, a fixture which has become a bit of a bogey game for former Blue Mikel Arteta.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 5

Date and start time: Saturday, September 17th at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 69°F/21°C, cloudy, 20% chance of precipitation, 14 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Telemundo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select HD 1

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog will commence an hour ahead of kickoff.

Last Meeting

The Toffees beat Arsenal at Goodison Park last season in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Blues after James Tarkowski’s header from a corner was the difference-maker. The Gunners would get their revenge a month later when they dismantled Everton 4-0, and it could easily have been more.