Everton vs Arsenal: Predicted Line-Up | Options at Last!

A very welcome international break is over, and now we’re back to the grind.

How much of a grind it will be remains to be seen, but after picking up no points at home to Fulham and Wolves, Sean Dyche must now find a way to get something from Arsenal.

The good news is that the Everton have several faces returning in order to flesh out the squad.

And how will the Blues line up for this one?

Who’s Out?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit and available once again. But for the first time in two years, that relief/worry around him has deflated thanks to the acquisition of Beto. The burden is off DCL and that can only be a good thing.

Everton have no less than THREE 6’2+ strikers available for this one!

James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Lewis Dobbin have all overcome minor injuries.

That leaves just Seamus Coleman, Dele and Jack Harrison unavailable. Harrison started full training this week but isn’t quite fit enough to be involved this week, while Coleman and Dele are doing individual work on the grass, so they may be involved at some point soon.

Andre Gomes is still at the club, although appears unwanted. Rumours were that Fenerbahce were in for him, but Turkey’s transfer window closed on Friday night.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS ARSENAL

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes (LIMBO), Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison (INJURED)

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

It’s going to be something very similar to the team that lined up against Sheffield United a fortnight ago, but with considerably more options on the bench.

The back four is unlikely to change and Beto will likely start up front.

It would be a surprise not to see Dwight McNeil return to the line-up after returning to fitness, so it’s just a question of who will drop out.

James Garner has been filling in on the right, despite not being a natural wideman, but has been one of Everton’s better performers. If he’s to move central, it’s a tough call to say who would drop out. Gueye would probably be the most likely candidate, but this is a game in which he could be useful.

Beto up top.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 7/10

Ashley Young - 9/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 8/10

Amadou Onana - 7/10

James Garner – 7/10

Arnaut Danjuma – 8/10

Dwight McNeil – 7/10

Beto – 9/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Vitalii Mykolenko

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Tyler Onyango

Lewin Dobbin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Youssef Chermiti