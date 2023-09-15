Everton sale: 777 Partners agree to buy Farhad Moshiri’s stake in Toffees

The Farhad Moshiri era is over.

Everton have confirmed that Miami-based investment group 777 Partners has agreed a deal to but up his 94% stake in the Toffees.

The deal brings to an end Moshiri’s turbulent seven-year spell in charge of the Toffees, which has seen the rise of a new stadium at Bramley-Moore dock but has seen millions squandered on under-performing players which has seen the club go from European challengers to relegation battlers.

Interestingly, Everton say in their statement that the deal is still subject to approval from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Given repeated claims about 777’s dealings and their backgrounds, that approval is perhaps not necessarily a given.

Speaking about the sale, Moshiri said:

“The nature of ownership and financing of top football clubs has changed immeasurably since I first invested in Everton over seven years ago. The days of an owner/benefactor are seemingly out of reach for most, and the biggest clubs are now typically owned by well-resourced PE firms, specialist sports investors or state-backed companies and funds. “I have been open about the need to bring in new investment and complete the financing for our iconic new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, on the banks of the Mersey, which I have predominantly financed to date. I have spoken to a number of parties and considered some strong potential opportunities. However, it is through my lengthy discussions with 777 that I believe they are the best partners to take our great Club forward, with all the benefits of their multi-club investment model. “As a result of this agreement, we have an experienced and well-connected investor in football clubs who will help maximise the commercial opportunities, and we have secured the complete financing for our new stadium, which will be the critical element in the future success of Everton. Today is an important next step in the successful development of Everton and I look forward to closely following as our Club goes from strength to strength. “Of course, none of this could have been achieved without the hard work of everyone at the Club. From our team at the training ground, our commercial and support teams through to matchday employees, I extend my sincerest gratitude. “And to our fans, the last few years have been challenging but you have supported the Club through it all and consistently been our twelfth man. You are the best fans and deserve success.”

777 is a private investment firm founded in 2015 by Josh Wander. It already has controlling stakes in several clubs, including Genoa, Vasco da Gama , Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege, Red Star FC, Sevilla and Melbourne Victory.

Speaking about the deal, Wander said: