Friday’s Everton News: Harrison & Calvert-Lewin injury return, Garner talks Arsenal

Everton have defeated Arsenal the last three times both teams have met at Goodison, dating back to December of 2020. Can the Blues keep the streak going this Sunday? Check out some highlights from this memorable home win last season.

“We’re all playing in the Premier League, so we all have enough technical ability to be out there. But when you play against the likes of Arsenal, they’re going to have the ball for most of the game, so you have to stay focused and do the dirty work. When you do have an opportunity to make the final action, whether that’s a shot or a pass, you have to make sure you get that right and you take your chances,” says Garner. [EFC]

Watch some clips from training before Everton’s clash against Arsenal on Sunday, while Jack Harrison works to get back to full fitness. Could he feature this weekend?

Manchester United have finalized a deal for Everton Women’s veteran defender Gabby George. [EFC]

Ashley Young hops on talkSPORT to chat about his time at the club and Everton’s season so far.

The fullback added that lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was nearing a return as well after suffering a fractured cheekbone in his first game back against Aston Villa. [Echo]

How well do you know new man Arnaut Danjuma? [EFC]

