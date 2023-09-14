Thursday’s Everton News: 777 takeover concerns, squad list submitted, Beto determination, Gabby gone

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Several reports are suggesting that the prospective sale of Everton FC to 777 Partners could be announced imminently. Several reports have addressed the potential sale.

In the I’m Worried Department, Everton’s prospective new owners 777 Partners were late in making a £900,000 payment to their business partners at the British Basketball League earlier this summer. [Daily Mail]

BREAKING



Senior figures in the UK Government are concerned over 777 Partner’s potential takeover of Everton with Whitehall putting pressure on the Premier League.



No final agreement has been reached, but Government sources have expressed doubt about 777’s suitability for… pic.twitter.com/dqJq9F47e6 — Behind The Game ⚽️ ️ (@OfficialBTG2023) September 12, 2023

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, Everton has completed submissions of their 25-man squad for the remainder of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Everton’s squad list is mostly as expected. [RBM]

Yerry Mina left yesterday’s international match between Colombia and Chile in tears after 22 minutes with some kind of muscle injury. He has not featured yet for Fiorentina after leaving Everton in the summer. We wish him a speedy recovery. [Tutto Mercato]

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for experienced Everton Women defender Gabby George after activating her £150,000 release clause on the penultimate day of the Women’s Super League transfer window. [BBC]

A great “My Everton” article from former kit man, team driver, and all round good man Jimmy Martin:

Working for Everton was a fantastic journey from start to finish. This is a great club to be at. The best, in fact. I was once asked by Sammy Lee to go to Bolton, I was also asked to go to Liverpool, where I’d never go, anyway - sometimes I didn’t even want to go to Anfield to watch us there! I was never, ever going to leave for anywhere else. Why would I? Everton is the place to be. I love Everton, I have had a brilliant time working for the Club and I even met my wife, who was a tour guide, here. [EFC]

Everton are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing former Rennes midfielder Xeka who is currently available as he is out of contract. [Team Talk]

Everton are prepared to sell Andre Gomes to Fenerbahce for as little as £5 million before the Turkish transfer window closes on Friday. [Team Talk]

Jack Harrison is ‘nailed on’ for a return to Leeds United if they are promoted this season. [Leeds Live]

Work has recommenced at Everton Stadium, with major changes taking place in the past two weeks. A highly-visual development is the installation of all concrete terracing in the lower tier of the north stand. With the upper tier installed at an earlier date, this means the north stand is now the first to be completed, ahead of imminent seat installations. [EFC]

It is still unclear whether Arsenal defender Gabriel will be available for the match with Everton on the weekend. [TBR]

Everton striker Beto says he has found “beauty and simplicity” that is helping him adapt quickly to his new surroundings - but insists his sights are set firmly on repaying the faith shown to him by Evertonians with goals and strong performances. [EFC]

What to Watch

Incredibly, only games from Brazil, Argentina and Albania if that is of interest as the international break winds to a close.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Third Kit Release

The third kit has been released, grab yours now.

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Men’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Women’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Goalkeeper Kit

hummel mark their 100th anniversary with an Everton third kit design that pays homage to their most famous design. #EFC https://t.co/9Q8IWdUVUJ pic.twitter.com/DlUSrSHTrv — Royal Beto Mersey (@RBMersey) August 30, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook