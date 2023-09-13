 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Blues fall in training match, who are 777 Partners?

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Ukraine v England: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Yesterday, Vitaliy Mykolenko played the full 90 for Ukraine in a crushing 2-1 loss to Italy, while Amadou Onana also completed the full 90 for Belgium in a 5-0 romp over Estonia.

With the transfer window now closed, Everton have confirmed the squad numbers for this season, with Jack Harrison taking Demarai Gray’s #11 shirt. [EFC]

Read up on how Everton’s loanees faired this past week. [EFC]

Frank Lampard has surprisingly been linked with the managerial position at Olympique Lyonnais. [90 Min]

Jarrad Branthwaite with some high praise for his teammate Pickford.

Promising Under-21s forward Katia Kouyate talks about his progress so far and the upcoming season. [EFC]

A pared-down Everton squad fell to Blackpool 1-0 in a training match yesterday.

So who really are 777 Partners, who are rumoured to be taking over as the new owners of the Toffees? [Echo]

