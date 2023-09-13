Wednesday’s Everton News: Blues fall in training match, who are 777 Partners?

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Yesterday, Vitaliy Mykolenko played the full 90 for Ukraine in a crushing 2-1 loss to Italy, while Amadou Onana also completed the full 90 for Belgium in a 5-0 romp over Estonia.

With the transfer window now closed, Everton have confirmed the squad numbers for this season, with Jack Harrison taking Demarai Gray’s #11 shirt. [EFC]

Read up on how Everton’s loanees faired this past week. [EFC]

Frank Lampard has surprisingly been linked with the managerial position at Olympique Lyonnais. [90 Min]

Jarrad Branthwaite with some high praise for his teammate Pickford.

"You see the save at the end [of our last game]. That’s why he’s England’s No.1 as well. His ability with his feet, his saves; it’s a privilege to play in front of him.”@Jarradbranthwa1 @JPickford1 — Everton (@Everton) September 12, 2023

Promising Under-21s forward Katia Kouyate talks about his progress so far and the upcoming season. [EFC]

A pared-down Everton squad fell to Blackpool 1-0 in a training match yesterday.

A fraction of the Everton squad, including a host of youngsters, played in a training match against Blackpool today. The result finished Everton 0-1 Blackpool — The Bobble (@ElBobble) September 12, 2023

So who really are 777 Partners, who are rumoured to be taking over as the new owners of the Toffees? [Echo]

What to Watch

Not too much action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Third Kit Release

The third kit has been released, grab yours now.

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Men’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Women’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Goalkeeper Kit

hummel mark their 100th anniversary with an Everton third kit design that pays homage to their most famous design. #EFC https://t.co/9Q8IWdUVUJ pic.twitter.com/DlUSrSHTrv — Royal Beto Mersey (@RBMersey) August 30, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook