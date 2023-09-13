Everton include four youngsters in 25-man Premier League squad for ‘23-24 season

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, teams have completed submissions of their 25-man squads for the remainder of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Everton’s squad list is mostly as expected with five new summer signings — Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti and Beto — added to the roster, but the Blues still have a pretty thin squad and included four youngsters of the 25 players on their list.
Four of the first team squad are not in the 25-man list but have been put in the next list because they are all under the age of 21 (players born after January 1, 2002) - Youssef Chermiti, Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin and Tyler Onyango.
16 of the squad are considered home-grown players, while youngster Jarrad Branthwaite has not been named in this list as they are Under 21 and as such any on that supplementary list can play a senior game without special dispensation.
25 Squad Players
(Home grown players marked with an *)
Alli, Bamidele Jermaine*
Astley, Ryan*
Calvert-Lewin, Dominic*
Coleman, Seamus
Crellin, William Francis*
Doucoure, Abdoulaye
Garner, James David*
Godfrey, Benjamin Matthew*
Gomes Betuncal, Norberto Bercique
Groeneveld, Arnaut Danjuma
Gueye, Idrissa Gana
Harrison, Jack David*
Hunt, MacKenzie James*
John, Kyle Alex*
Keane, Michael Vincent*
Lonergan, Andrew Michael*
McNeil, Dwight James Matthew*
Mvom Onana, Amadou Ba Z.
Mykolenko, Vitalii
Neves Virginia, Joao Manuel*
Patterson, Nathan Kenneth
Pickford, Jordan Lee*
Tarkowski, James Alan*
Tavares Gomes, Andre Filipe
Young, Ashley Simon*
Under-21 Players (Contract & Scholars)
Apter, Matthew
Armstrong, Harrison David
Barker, Owen William
Barnsley, Fraser Paul
Barrett, Jack Joseph
Bates, Callum Terry
Beaumont-Clark, Jacob Adam
Branthwaite, Jarrad Paul
Butler, Jack Afful
Butterfield, Luke Joseph
Campbell, Elijah Xavier
Catesby, Joel William
Dixon, Roman Ivan Quintyne
Djankpata, Halid
Dobbin, Lewis Norman
Ebere, Okezie Chibuike Coby
Finney, George
Foster, Harvey John
Graham, Dylan Paul
Hacker Davis, Luca Isaac
Heath, Isaac Theodor Lambie
Higgins, Liam Thomas
Jensen, Sebastian Paldan
Jones, Edward Michael
Kouyate, Mohamed Katia
Leban, Zan Luk
Maher, Daniel Francis
Mallon, Mathew John
McAllister, Sean Paul
Metcalfe, Jenson
Mills, Stanley
Moonan, Bradley
Morgan, George Charlie
Okoronkwo, Francis Okereke
Onyango, Tyler Jaden Napier Edward
Patterson, Jack David
Pickford, George John
Ramalho Chermiti, Youssef
Samuels-Smith, Odin Darren
Sherif, Martin
Thomas, Aled Osian
Tierney, Jack
Van Schoor, Joshua Mark
Warrington, Lewis Wesley
Welch, Reece Belfield
Whitaker, Charlie Jay.
Loading comments...