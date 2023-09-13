Everton include four youngsters in 25-man Premier League squad for ‘23-24 season

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, teams have completed submissions of their 25-man squads for the remainder of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Everton’s squad list is mostly as expected with five new summer signings — Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti and Beto — added to the roster, but the Blues still have a pretty thin squad and included four youngsters of the 25 players on their list.

Four of the first team squad are not in the 25-man list but have been put in the next list because they are all under the age of 21 (players born after January 1, 2002) - Youssef Chermiti, Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin and Tyler Onyango.

16 of the squad are considered home-grown players, while youngster Jarrad Branthwaite has not been named in this list as they are Under 21 and as such any on that supplementary list can play a senior game without special dispensation.

25 Squad Players

(Home grown players marked with an *)

Alli, Bamidele Jermaine*

Astley, Ryan*

Calvert-Lewin, Dominic*

Coleman, Seamus

Crellin, William Francis*

Doucoure, Abdoulaye

Garner, James David*

Godfrey, Benjamin Matthew*

Gomes Betuncal, Norberto Bercique

Groeneveld, Arnaut Danjuma

Gueye, Idrissa Gana

Harrison, Jack David*

Hunt, MacKenzie James*

John, Kyle Alex*

Keane, Michael Vincent*

Lonergan, Andrew Michael*

McNeil, Dwight James Matthew*

Mvom Onana, Amadou Ba Z.

Mykolenko, Vitalii

Neves Virginia, Joao Manuel*

Patterson, Nathan Kenneth

Pickford, Jordan Lee*

Tarkowski, James Alan*

Tavares Gomes, Andre Filipe

Young, Ashley Simon*

Under-21 Players (Contract & Scholars)

Apter, Matthew

Armstrong, Harrison David

Barker, Owen William

Barnsley, Fraser Paul

Barrett, Jack Joseph

Bates, Callum Terry

Beaumont-Clark, Jacob Adam

Branthwaite, Jarrad Paul

Butler, Jack Afful

Butterfield, Luke Joseph

Campbell, Elijah Xavier

Catesby, Joel William

Dixon, Roman Ivan Quintyne

Djankpata, Halid

Dobbin, Lewis Norman

Ebere, Okezie Chibuike Coby

Finney, George

Foster, Harvey John

Graham, Dylan Paul

Hacker Davis, Luca Isaac

Heath, Isaac Theodor Lambie

Higgins, Liam Thomas

Jensen, Sebastian Paldan

Jones, Edward Michael

Kouyate, Mohamed Katia

Leban, Zan Luk

Maher, Daniel Francis

Mallon, Mathew John

McAllister, Sean Paul

Metcalfe, Jenson

Mills, Stanley

Moonan, Bradley

Morgan, George Charlie

Okoronkwo, Francis Okereke

Onyango, Tyler Jaden Napier Edward

Patterson, Jack David

Pickford, George John

Ramalho Chermiti, Youssef

Samuels-Smith, Odin Darren

Sherif, Martin

Thomas, Aled Osian

Tierney, Jack

Van Schoor, Joshua Mark

Warrington, Lewis Wesley

Welch, Reece Belfield

Whitaker, Charlie Jay.