Tuesday’s Everton News: 777 Takeover Imminent, Gomes Exit, Onana Shines

The second part of our RBM group chat on how we think the Blues did during the transfer window. [RBM]

Controversial football investors 777 Partners are close to buying out Farhad Moshiri as majority shareowner of Everton. [Bloomberg] (paywall)

Andre Gomes may be on his way to Turkey before the transfer window shuts this week. [AS Marca]

Louis Saha has urged Farhad Moshiri and the rest of the Goodison Park board to come up with a ‘proper strategy’ to ensure Everton escape their precarious situation. [Liverpool World]

Everton Heritage Society now has a podcast. The latest episode is now available. [Soundcloud]

Paying tribute to Michael Jones as work resumes on site. pic.twitter.com/LhQQRBjIAN — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) September 11, 2023

In early injury news ahead of the clash with Arsenal, Everton have several players who are still potential absentees. [Premier Injuries]

Against Azerbaijan, Amadou Onana proved just why he is the leader of the new Belgium school with a dominant display as the Red Devils’ deepest midfielder. [Sofa Score]

Michael Ball looks ahead to the return of the Premier League and his targets for Sunday’s match against Arsenal in part one of his Everton column. [Echo]

Looking forward to this weekend, Arsenal’s injured players remain the same known three – Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny. [The Top Flight]

Ashley Young recalls memories of his senior debut, while also describing the impact of Sean Dyche on his incredible career to date and how adversity has always fuelled his desire to get better. [EFC]

Jordan Pickford has warned Scotland that England players will “thrive” on whatever atmosphere is thrown at them at Hampden Park. [Daily Express]

Check out the latest photos from Everton Stadium as progress continues. [Liverpool World]

Paul Brown lays out his thoughts on the current situation at the club:

“I think there’s a lot to worry about for Everton fans, both on and off the pitch. It can’t be good for the club to have all this uncertainty raging off the pitch with an owner who is trying to sell. The threat of this Premier League hearing into possible financial sanctions to come in October and various groups trying to buy into the club. None of that can be good for its stability. There is a boardroom full of people who may not be around for much longer. It’s unclear what the decision-making processes between the executives. All this is very messy and unsettling for players. They made a really bad start to the season. Considering the fixtures they had to open the campaign, you looked at those and you thought, okay, that should be a fairly easy way into the season comparatively and they’ve messed it up already in quite a big way.” [Give Me Sport]

When everyone is fit, who will be the starting eleven for Everton? [Echo]

What to Watch

UEFA Euro qualifying continues with Italy hosting Ukraine. England travel to Hampden Park to take on Scotland in the Heritage Game celebrating 150 years since the first international match.

Full schedule of games here.

