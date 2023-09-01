CONFIRMED: Everton loan Neal Maupay to Brentford

Everton have sent Neal Maupay to Brentford on loan for the rest of the season. The player has struggled since joining the Toffees last summer, with first Frank Lampard and then Sean Dyche both trying to use him as a direct replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin which was never going to work.

The Frenchman does have two years left on his deal and will be back with the Blues next season, but for now leaves having scored once with two assists in 25 appearances as the Merseyside outfit have moved on with signing Youssef Chermiti and Beto to beef up the striker position.

Neal Maupay has signed for Brentford on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. — Everton (@Everton) September 1, 2023

The striker first broke into the English scene at the Bees under Thomas Frank, scoring 41 goals in 95 games, granted though all of those were in the Championship. Frank has said a few times since then that he did not really want to sell Maupay to Brighton & Hove Albion but the club had their hand forced.

Maupay did score 27 times with 7 assists in 109 games at an attacking Seagulls side where he was once again utilized to the best of his abilities as a second striker.

We wish Maupay well in his future endeavours, and thank him for some of his crucial contributions in ensuring we remain a Premier League team.