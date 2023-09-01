Everton on Transfer Deadline Day 2023 | Disappointing end to the summer window

LIVE BLOG

12:20am

Good luck Tom

Confirmation of the Tom Cannon sale to Leicester City.

12:00am

G’bye Gbamin

Everton have confirmed that they have terminated the contract of midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

CONFIRMED: Jean-Philippe Gbamin leaves Everton after contract terminated by mutual agreement

11:30pm

Maupay departure confirmed

There it is, confirmation of Neal Maupay’s loan to Brentford for the rest of the season.

11:08pm

Outgoings update

Per Al Myers there’s a deal sheet in place for Alex Iwobi’s move to Fulham, and separately Leicester City do have their paperwork in for the Tom Cannon sale, just awaiting confirmation it was approved in time.

11pm BST

Window is now closed

The summer 2023 transfer window has now shut with a resounding clang as Everton have failed to address deficiencies/weaknesses in a number of key areas on deadline day. Clearly, Moshiri is using player sales funds to pay for the new stadium and servicing debt instead of buying quality players to improve the football team. Might be smart business for him, but it is one helluva risky gamble, and not one we want to see jeopardizing the future of Everton Football Club.

9:55pm BST

You mean there’s a chance?

Hard to see how it happens at this stage, but apparently those fine, upstanding football reporters (LOL) at Footy Insider are claiming that the Blues are somehow still in for Cornet despite the player sitting on the bench in today’s West Ham game at Luton Town.

8pm BST

Unlikely

At this point it’s almost improbable we have any more incomings, either on loan or permanent transfer. Not quite sure how the club as a whole thinks that is satisfactory, especially when just about every team around them has strengthened.

We’re doomed, probably.

7:45pm BST

Slim pickings

We’re not going to even have 20 players to name for tomorrow’s game at Sheffield United, and even the youngsters are struggling to fill a roster. Four subs, including a goalie!

6:05pm BST

Oh boy, it gets worse

When Al Myers is losing hope, then you know it’s bad.

I don't expect anything as it stands tbh

6pm BST

Five hours to go

It’s all really, really quiet around Finch Farm and this is starting to get to the ‘very concerning’ territory here.

5:45pm BST

Fulham shenanigans

Looks like the Joao Palhinha move to Bayern is off, which means Fulham might not want Alex Iwobi after all, which will certainly affect the Blues incomings.

Remarkable! João Palhinha was in Munich with a #Bayern shirt in hand but Fulham could not secure a replacement in time. The deal is off!!!

4:30pm BST

Sinisterra to the Cherries

Luis Sinisterra goes on loan from Leeds United to AFC Bournemouth, another winger we’ve been linked with.

Bournemouth reach verbal agreement to sign Luis Sinisterra from Leeds United, here we go!



Deal being finalised between clubs as player already accepted.



Understand it's loan move for winger set to travel for medical.

4:15pm BST

How about that Hojbjerg?

What’s that, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has rejected a loan move from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid? Would he like to come to Merseyside instead, like Arnaut Danjuma? The pair could have plenty of stories to share.

4pm BST

Nothing new on Cornet

There have been rumblings that Dyche could be looking for a Cornet reunion, but that doesn’t seem to be on now even though West Ham United are willing to let him go after injury had blighted his season.

Understand there is nothing advanced with Maxwel Cornet and Everton at this time. West Ham keen to offload and clubs have interest (including The Toffees) but likely to be a late move in the window if done. Open race

2:10pm BST

Maupay back to the Bees

This is out of nowhere. Fabrizio Romano reports that Everton have agreed a loan deal with Brentford for Neal Maupay, who will now head to London for a medical.

The Toffees are certainly clearing the decks, but will they bring in any new faces to replace these outgoings?

EXCLUSIVE: Brentford reached verbal agreement to sign Neal Maupay on loan with buy option from Everton



Player on his way to medical tests right now.

1:00pm BST

Toffees to make late Sulemana move

Another name that has been regularly mentioned throughout the summer is Kamaldeen Sulemana. Now Football Insider claims Everton are ready to make a late move for the Southampton winger, who is valued at £30m.

It seems the Toffees are spinning several plates, but will they actually complete a deal before the deadline?

EXCLUSIVE! - Everton working on last-gasp £30m deal for Southampton star Sulemana.



✍️: @SportsPeteO#EFC #SaintsFC

Full story

12:35pm BST

Iwobi arrives for Fulham medical

James Lewer, who is reporting for Sky Sports News outside Fulham’s training ground, has spotted Alex Iwobi arriving for his Fulham medical.

Alex Iwobi has just arrived at Fulham's training ground.

11:40am BST

Leeds standing firm on Gnonto

Leeds have are “determined” that Wilfried Gnonto will not leave the club on deadline day, despite reported interest from Everton, reports BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty.

The Toffees are supposedly in talks over a deal for the Italy forward, but it is clear the Whites are unwilling to sell.

Are they simply posturing to drive up the price? Or are Everton wasting their time?

We will find out in the next few hours.

10:56am BST

Gbamin rumours denied

Jean-Phillipe Gbamin’s agent has denied reports Cadiz are interested in signing the midfielder, who the Toffees value at £5m. He has told BBC Sport’s Shamoon Hafez that they are in talks about terminating his contract.

Been told by Jean-Philippe Gbamin's agent that he has had "no contact from any club" about signing him - Cadiz reports "not true".



Said Everton have put a £5m pricetag on him, but midfielder "hoping to find solution to end his contract".

10:50am BST

Deal for Iwobi worth £22m

Alan Myers reports that the deal for Alex Iwobi is worth up to £22m, which is a decent fee for a player in the final year of his contract. They must spend the funds wisely though.

Fee will be up to £22M

10:16am BST

Iwobi having Fulham medical

Alex Iwobi is heading towards the Everton exit door, with Sky Sports News reporting he is having a medical at Fulham.

BREAKING: Alex Iwobi is undergoing a medical at Fulham ahead of a permanent move

10:09am BST

Sinisterra bid mooted

As well as Wifried Gnonto, Everton are also in talks over a potential deal for forward Luis Sinisterra

Dialogue remains open between Everton & Leeds for Wilfried Gnonto. Toffees also discussing possible move for Luis Sinisterra. Crysencio Summerville was considered earlier in transfer window but he's expected to stay after rejected Burnley bid.

10:07am BST

Everton look to trump Wolves to Harrison Reed

A new name to add to the list! The Independent’s Miguel Delaney is reporting that Everton are looking to beat Wolves to the signature of Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed.

Everton now looking to trump Wolves to Harrison Reed

9:26AM BST

Cannon on the move

The Athletic’s Paddy Boyland is reporting that Leicester have agreed a £7.5m fee with the Toffees for striker Tom Cannon, who will now head to the Foxes for a medical.

It would be a shame to see a promising academy prospect leave, but with funds tight the cash may help some squad building elsewhere.

Tom Cannon close to joining Leicester City. Fee agreed with Everton around £7.5m & permission to undergo medical with Championship club today. Had been widespread interest in young striker

9:26am BST

Everton still in for Gnonto

The rumour that will just not go away. Alan Myers reports that Everton have re-opened talks with Leeds for Wilfried Gnonto.

Everton still speaking to Leeds about Gnonto

7:25am BST

Gray out on loan

L’Equipe is reporting that Lille have made a loan offer for Demarai Gray. Given Everton’s tight finances that would be a surprise, unless there is an obligation to buy as part of the deal

Gray prêté à Lille ? Ce serait l'une des surprises de cette fin de Mercato

7am BST

There’s been quite a few names linked peripherally with the Blues, but nothing solid in the last couple of days - Kamaldeen Sulemana, Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Maxwell Cornet, even Che Adams is still in play, at least that is what we hear.

Are you ready? Let’s do this, COYB!

Welcome to RBM’s transfer deadline day live blog. It could well be a very busy day for Everton, with a number of key players from recent years headed out the door as manager Sean Dyche looks to make this his team.

Demarai Gray is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia, with their transfer window closing a couple of weeks from today so this might not even get announced today. The Alex Iwobi to Fulham talk sprung up and grew legs pretty quickly, and we can only hope the Blues have a plan on how they are going to invest that £20 million, especially replacing his ball-carrying and chance creation.

There are a number of Championship clubs in the running for Tom Cannon, with the word being that Everton are looking to outright sell the young striker. Preston North End were the frontrunners for a while, but looks like Leicester City are close to nabbing him instead.

The first three games laid bare a lot of this club's deficiencies. None was more stark than the lack of a striker, but thankfully that looks addressed now. However, cover is definitely needed at the center half position and the need for an attacking midfielder has never been more pronounced with Abdoulaye Doucoure continuing to be deployed in that role.

The arrival of Ashley Young might indicate inactivity at the fullback position today, but that would be disappointing given how poor the output so far from that pairing has been.

CONFIRMED EVERTON SUMMER TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Moise Kean, Ellis Simms, Niels Nkounkou

Loaned - Mason Holgate

Released - Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend

End of Loan - Conor Coady, Ruben Vinagre

Incoming

Transferred - Youssef Chermiti, Beto

Loaned - Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison

Free Agent - Ashley Young

What time does the transfer window close?

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm BST (6pm EST, 3pm PST) on Friday, September 1st, with an additional two hour period for clubs who have already submitted deal sheets in time.

