Everton on Transfer Deadline Day: Sep 1, 2023 | Busy day ahead?

7am BST

There’s been quite a few names linked peripherally with the Blues, but nothing solid in the last couple of days - Kamaldeen Sulemana, Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Maxwell Cornet, even Che Adams is still in play, at least that is what we hear.

Are you ready? Let’s do this, COYB!

Welcome to RBM’s transfer deadline day live blog. It could well be a very busy day for Everton, with a number of key players from recent years headed out the door as manager Sean Dyche looks to make this his team.

Demarai Gray is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia, with their transfer window closing a couple of weeks from today so this might not even get announced today. The Alex Iwobi to Fulham talk sprung up and grew legs pretty quickly, and we can only hope the Blues have a plan on how they are going to invest that £20 million, especially replacing his ball-carrying and chance creation.

There are a number of Championship clubs in the running for Tom Cannon, with the word being that Everton are looking to outright sell the young striker. Preston North End were the frontrunners for a while, but looks like Leicester City are close to nabbing him instead.

The first three games laid bare a lot of this club's deficiencies. None was more stark than the lack of a striker, but thankfully that looks addressed now. However, cover is definitely needed at the center half position and the need for an attacking midfielder has never been more pronounced with Abdoulaye Doucoure continuing to be deployed in that role.

The arrival of Ashley Young might indicate inactivity at the fullback position today, but that would be disappointing given how poor the output so far from that pairing has been.

CONFIRMED EVERTON SUMMER TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Moise Kean, Ellis Simms, Niels Nkounkou

Loaned - Mason Holgate

Released - Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend

End of Loan - Conor Coady, Ruben Vinagre

Incoming

Transferred - Youssef Chermiti, Beto

Loaned - Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison

Free Agent - Ashley Young

What time does the transfer window close?

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm BST (6pm EST, 3pm PST) on Friday, September 1st, with an additional two hour period for clubs who have already submitted deal sheets in time.

How to watch?

Sky Sports News will be covering it all starting at 6am BST (1am EST, 10pm PST), here’s info from their website on how to watch. Fans in the US will be able to follow the Sky Sports feed on the Peacock app. starting at 8am EST (5am PST).

This being the Social Media Age, follow us on Twitter where we'll be bringing you up-to-date information as we see it.