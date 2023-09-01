Positive Everton injury news ahead of trip to Sheffield United

To say that the Everton squad was getting threadbare as a result of injuries for last weekend’s visit of Wolves would be an understatement. Thankfully, the new arrivals have been settling in nicely and by the time Everton made the trip to Doncaster, there was no longer the age old question of who would cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Beto has arrived!

For the upcoming trip to Bramall Lane this weekend to face Sheffield United, it looks like DCL will be unlikely to make it into the matchday squad although he has been able to train through the week:

“It is nothing that needs surgery but there was a minor situation on his sinus area which is delicate so he has to be careful with it. The good news from an overall picture is he has been able to train through it, not with us because of the type of injury it is, but he has been able to keep fit. Then as we go into the weekend we see how fragile it is. No surgery.”

Key wide man Dwight McNeil looks like he is in contention to make an early return after being able to train with the main squad near the end of the week.

“Dwight is just back on the grass with us, the training group, so another one we would have to make a decision on, but he is feeling pretty strong.”

Jack Harrison continues to recover from his hip injury and is building his fitness with some optimism being given by Dyche. It is expected that he could be back training sometime around the first international break in the second week of September.

“Jack is on the grass with the sport science team, but not with us yet, so he’d have to get to that stage before the next steps. He’d probably need a build-up, but he is going well.”

Dele Alli continues his rehab and Dyche is pleased to have him back with the team.

“Dele is getting back on the grass slowly but surely, so that’s good to have him back around after a setback with his injury.”

Another factor that might impact the lineup might be the potential moves as the transfer window shuts closed on Friday evening. It does look like Alex Iwobi and Neal Maupay are on their way, Demarai Gray might be gone too, and there might also be some late additions. If they are last minute deals, you would expect the paperwork would not be processed in time to allow an arriving player to be in the squad on Saturday.

Interestingly, Dyche also revealed in his press conference that there were some injury worries from the Doncaster match on Wednesday night but did not divulge further details, though you’d suspect one of those was Vitalii Mykolenko. He added:

“We started losing bodies at the end of pre-season. We lost a couple at Villa, then last night [against Doncaster] that we’re hoping aren’t too serious. It’s not ideal.”

Let’s hope these are nothing that will impact the lineup for Saturday. Thankfully, Dyche confirmed that Beto was so energized by his debut and was raring to go for the weekend!

Check out the full press conference here: