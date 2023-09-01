Friday’s Everton News: McNeil recovering, Cannon latest, Cornet update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Blues linked with former transfer target and current West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet. [The Telegraph]

“We have had to work very hard on these deals to construct them, whether it is loans, whether it is signings, the next few days will show itself,” says Sean Dyche on more incomings before today’s transfer deadline. [Echo]

Everton Women defender Gabby George discusses her return to the team following an injury last season. [Echo]

Looks like Tom Cannon could be on the move.

Leicester City are advancing in talks with Everton for striker Tom Cannon https://t.co/w4NIF2kUJQ — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 31, 2023

Read up on the latest squad fitness news ahead of Everton’s match tomorrow against Sheffield United, as Dyche reveals McNeil has returned to full training. [EFC]

To no surprise, Jordan Pickford has been selected for England’s upcoming fixtures. [EFC]

Follow along on our transfer deadline day live blog as we watch what Everton are able to do to beef up the squad even with a number of players expected to leave the club today, including Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray.

