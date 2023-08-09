Everton drawn away to Doncaster Rovers in Carabao Cup Second Round

Everton have been drawn away at Doncaster Rovers in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup. The Rovers finished in 18th place last season in League Two, but upset Hull City yesterday in the first round of the competition, beating them 2-1.
The Toffees’ route to Wembley will start on either Tuesday August 29th or Wednesday August 30th, just after their home game in the league against Wolves.
The last time the Blues played against Doncaster was in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, back in the 1984-85 season, with the Toffees making it all the way to the Final where they lost to Manchester United.
The Blues have never won this competition in their 141-year history, but have been beaten finalists twice, against Aston Villa in 1977 and to Liverpool in 1984. Their run in the tournament last season lasted only until the Third Round when they were knocked out at Queens Park Rangers in a sudden-death penalty shootout after the two sides had tied 2-2 after regular time.
Thirteen Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions entered the Cup in Round Two. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.
Our @Carabao_Cup campaign begins away to @drfc_official. #EFC pic.twitter.com/HbYY1y6qE3— Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2023
Full Carabao Cup Second Round Draw
Northern Section
Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City
Salford City vs Leeds
Harrogate vs Blackburn
Stoke City vs Rotherham
Wrexham vs Bradford
Doncaster vs Everton
Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough
Port Vale vs Crewe
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield Town
Wolves vs Blackpool
Sheffield United vs Lincoln
Southern Section
Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon
Newport vs Brentford
Birmingham vs Cardiff
Wycombe vs Sutton
Exeter vs Stevenage
Fulham vs Tottenham
Swansea vs Bournemouth
Luton vs Gillingham
Portsmouth vs Peterborough
Reading vs Ipswich
Plymouth vs Crystal Palace
Bristol City vs QPR or Norwich
Loading comments...