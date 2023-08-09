Everton drawn away to Doncaster Rovers in Carabao Cup Second Round

Everton have been drawn away at Doncaster Rovers in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup. The Rovers finished in 18th place last season in League Two, but upset Hull City yesterday in the first round of the competition, beating them 2-1.

The Toffees’ route to Wembley will start on either Tuesday August 29th or Wednesday August 30th, just after their home game in the league against Wolves.

The last time the Blues played against Doncaster was in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, back in the 1984-85 season, with the Toffees making it all the way to the Final where they lost to Manchester United.

The Blues have never won this competition in their 141-year history, but have been beaten finalists twice, against Aston Villa in 1977 and to Liverpool in 1984. Their run in the tournament last season lasted only until the Third Round when they were knocked out at Queens Park Rangers in a sudden-death penalty shootout after the two sides had tied 2-2 after regular time.

Thirteen Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions entered the Cup in Round Two. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

Full Carabao Cup Second Round Draw

Northern Section

Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City

Salford City vs Leeds

Harrogate vs Blackburn

Stoke City vs Rotherham

Wrexham vs Bradford

Doncaster vs Everton

Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough

Port Vale vs Crewe

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield Town

Wolves vs Blackpool

Sheffield United vs Lincoln

Southern Section

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon

Newport vs Brentford

Birmingham vs Cardiff

Wycombe vs Sutton

Exeter vs Stevenage

Fulham vs Tottenham

Swansea vs Bournemouth

Luton vs Gillingham

Portsmouth vs Peterborough

Reading vs Ipswich

Plymouth vs Crystal Palace

Bristol City vs QPR or Norwich