Wednesday’s Everton News: Tarkowski latest, Dele setback, Dyche substitutions policy

In today’s ludicrous transfer news roundup, Everton are linked with a swap deal of Amadou Onana for Harry Maguire. [Mirror]

It looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer before Dele’s return. If he does return after the summer transfer window closes, as soon as he features seven more times for the Blues, Everton will owe Tottenham £10 million.

Dele Alli back training with #EFC but has had a setback with injury so it will be a few more weeks before he’s ready. Frustrating as he was doing well in training. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 8, 2023

Check out the latest edition of Everton Unseen.

A potential Tom Davies to Cardiff deal is reportedly off the table due to wage demands. [BBC]

Crisis averted on the James Tarkowski front after he had to leave the last pre-season friendly against Sporting CP with what looked like a knee injury.

James Tarkowski has recovered from his knock against Sporting on Saturday and is back in training ahead of Everton’s fixture against Fulham pic.twitter.com/YU4cAW1DJE — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 8, 2023

With games looking likely to go on past the 100-minute mark this season with time added on, will that change Sean Dyche’s transfer policy? [Echo]

Young defender Reece Welch set to join League 2 side Forest Green on loan.

NEWS: Everton defender Reece Welch close to securing loan move to Forest Greenhttps://t.co/02c2z4vlJU — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) August 8, 2023

