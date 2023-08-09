Wednesday’s Everton News: Ekitiké linked, Tarkowski latest, Dele setback, Dyche policy

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

In today’s ludicrous transfer news roundup, Everton are linked with a swap deal of Amadou Onana for Harry Maguire. [Mirror]

It looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer before Dele’s return. If he does return after the summer transfer window closes, as soon as he features seven more times for the Blues, Everton will owe Tottenham £10 million.

Dele Alli back training with #EFC but has had a setback with injury so it will be a few more weeks before he’s ready. Frustrating as he was doing well in training. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 8, 2023

Check out the latest edition of Everton Unseen.

A potential Tom Davies to Cardiff deal is reportedly off the table due to wage demands. [BBC]

Add a new name to the striker search - highly touted French forward Hugo Ekitiké.

Everton have concrete interest in Hugo Ekitike. Told negotiation will take place over loan deal with buy option clause that can become mandatory



Terms of the deal and numbers not discussed yet, still at early stages with both PSG and player side. pic.twitter.com/KB6SKIgSPh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

The Bobble however disagrees.

Contrary to reports, Everton are not currently pursuing a deal for PSG striker Hugo Ekitiké — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 9, 2023

Crisis averted on the James Tarkowski front after he had to leave the last pre-season friendly against Sporting CP with what looked like a knee injury.

James Tarkowski has recovered from his knock against Sporting on Saturday and is back in training ahead of Everton’s fixture against Fulham pic.twitter.com/YU4cAW1DJE — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 8, 2023

With games looking likely to go on past the 100-minute mark this season with time added on, will that change Sean Dyche’s transfer policy? [Echo]

Young defender Reece Welch set to join League 2 side Forest Green on loan.

NEWS: Everton defender Reece Welch close to securing loan move to Forest Greenhttps://t.co/02c2z4vlJU — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) August 8, 2023

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

