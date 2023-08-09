 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Ekitiké linked, Tarkowski latest, Dele setback, Dyche policy

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

Everton Pre-Season Training Camp Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
In today’s ludicrous transfer news roundup, Everton are linked with a swap deal of Amadou Onana for Harry Maguire. [Mirror]

It looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer before Dele’s return. If he does return after the summer transfer window closes, as soon as he features seven more times for the Blues, Everton will owe Tottenham £10 million.

A potential Tom Davies to Cardiff deal is reportedly off the table due to wage demands. [BBC]

Add a new name to the striker search - highly touted French forward Hugo Ekitiké.

The Bobble however disagrees.

Crisis averted on the James Tarkowski front after he had to leave the last pre-season friendly against Sporting CP with what looked like a knee injury.

With games looking likely to go on past the 100-minute mark this season with time added on, will that change Sean Dyche’s transfer policy? [Echo]

Young defender Reece Welch set to join League 2 side Forest Green on loan.

