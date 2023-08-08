Tuesday’s Everton News: Chermiti in the UK, Laporte & Daka linked, Calvert-Lewin injury latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admitted he has previously been guilty of rushing back from injury and also explained why he is not paying too much attention to Everton’s ongoing search for new attacking additions. [Echo]

Youssef Chermiti has landed in the UK!

Youssef Chermiti, in UK to complete his move to Everton with medical booked — deal in place. #EFC https://t.co/rYY29ZN9xx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

Birmingham City are unwilling to pay the loan fee that has been requested for Everton striker Tom Cannon. [Inside Football]

Manchester City will listen to offers for 29-year-old defender Aymeric Laporte



Inter Milan, Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all interested in Manchester City's 29-year-old Spanish player.. #MCFC pic.twitter.com/GC8Lwd2XR8 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) August 6, 2023

Southampton are considering a loan approach to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate. [Echo]

The first Legends Tour of the new season gives fans the opportunity to explore the behind-the-scenes areas of Goodison Park with former Blues Andy Johnson, Graham Stuart and Mark Higgins! [EFC]

Check out the overview of how some of Everton’s promising young players performed over the weekend. [EFC]

Manchester United have held discussions about the merits of Everton’s Amadou Onana and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams but those talks have not progressed. [Daily Mail]

Interesting. Dyche seemed to indicate that Calvert-Lewin was not ready to start Saturday against Fulham.

The striker meanwhile insists he is fully fit. #EFC pic.twitter.com/BczR7fJ5e6 — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) August 7, 2023

Nathan Patterson has praised the versatility and influence of teammate James Garner and says Everton are raring to go for the coming Premier League campaign after a productive pre-season.

“We work well together and we’re good mates as well, so it’s a good relationship we have. It was the first time playing so close to him but he showed last season he can be versatile. “He knows different positions well - centre midfield, out wide and, obviously, he played right-back for England Under-21s in the Euros as well, so he’s shown he can do a really good job in a number of positions and he’s important for us.” [EFC]

Everton have previously been linked with two of Leicester City’s strikers (Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho), but now for the first time it’s the third of the Foxes trio being mentioned.

Everton are interested in signing Leicester City forward Patson Daka, the 24 year old former Red Bull Salzburg man has scored 9 goals in 53 appearances for the midlands club — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 7, 2023

