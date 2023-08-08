 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Everton News: Chermiti in the UK, Laporte & Daka linked, Calvert-Lewin injury latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

Everton v Sporting Lisbon - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admitted he has previously been guilty of rushing back from injury and also explained why he is not paying too much attention to Everton’s ongoing search for new attacking additions. [Echo]

Youssef Chermiti has landed in the UK!

Birmingham City are unwilling to pay the loan fee that has been requested for Everton striker Tom Cannon. [Inside Football]

Southampton are considering a loan approach to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate. [Echo]

The first Legends Tour of the new season gives fans the opportunity to explore the behind-the-scenes areas of Goodison Park with former Blues Andy Johnson, Graham Stuart and Mark Higgins! [EFC]

Check out the overview of how some of Everton’s promising young players performed over the weekend. [EFC]

Manchester United have held discussions about the merits of Everton’s Amadou Onana and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams but those talks have not progressed. [Daily Mail]

Nathan Patterson has praised the versatility and influence of teammate James Garner and says Everton are raring to go for the coming Premier League campaign after a productive pre-season.

“We work well together and we’re good mates as well, so it’s a good relationship we have. It was the first time playing so close to him but he showed last season he can be versatile.

“He knows different positions well - centre midfield, out wide and, obviously, he played right-back for England Under-21s in the Euros as well, so he’s shown he can do a really good job in a number of positions and he’s important for us.” [EFC]

Everton have previously been linked with two of Leicester City’s strikers (Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho), but now for the first time it’s the third of the Foxes trio being mentioned.

