Monday’s Everton News: Chermiti medical, Dyche on DCL & Dele, Chalobah & Maguire latest

Everton defeat Sporting CP 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Manager Sean Dyche has provided some positive injury news on James Tarkowski, saying his substitution was mostly precautionary. maybe? [RBM]

“Dom [Calvert-Lewin] is not quite ready yet. We need to be careful with him, but he has got two 45 minutes in this week which is pleasing. And another couple of others who need topping up,” says Dyche, likely meaning Vitaliy Mykolenko and possibly Jarrad Branthwaite? [EFC]

The new stadium is looking better by the day!

The Harry Maguire rumours seem to be pointing towards a loan instead of a purchase, which makes a lot more sense if United are footing more of his £190,000 per week wages. [Football Insider]

Brighton & Hove Albion are closing in on long-time rumoured Everton target Mohammed Kudus. [The Athletic]

As much as it hurts, former Blue Yerry Mina has moved on and joined Serie A side Fiorentina.

Under-21s keeper Zan-Luk Leban joins National League side Farsley Celtic on loan. [EFC]

Check out some clips of the Blues in training.

Everton have reportedly put a £25 million price tag on Jarrad Branthwaite with rumoured interest from Manchester United. [Football Insider]

It looks like the Youssef Chermiti deal from Sporting CP is officially done.

I understand the deal for Youseff Chermiti is now done, including personal terms, medical expected to happen in next couple of days — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 5, 2023

Blues linked with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, with David Moyes’ West Ham lurking as well. [TEAMtalk]

It looks like it’ll be a while before we see Dele in action. What will that do for the seven game deadline at which point the Toffees owe Spurs a bunch of money?

Everton manager Sean Dyche when asked on Dele Alli’s return: “We need patience”. #EFC



“Honestly he’s still miles away from being reintegrated into the first-team squad”, says via The Times. pic.twitter.com/5mx1m4uf6c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2023

