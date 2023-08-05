Everton Women swoop for midfield duo

Everton Women’s pre-season preparations continued at full steam this week as the Club announced the signings of both Emma Bissell and Belgium international midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet.

The 31-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience and knowledge of the English game, following two seasons with Reading. With 41 caps and six international goals under her belt, the former Anderlecht star’s has signed a two-year deal with the Club until the end of June 2025 and will be a useful component in guiding Brian Sorensen’s younger guns this coming season.

And one such youngster Vanhaevermaet will be linking up with is Emma Bissell, who this week became Everton’s third summer signing after also agreeing a two-year deal with the Blues.

The former Manchester City graduate has had spells with Bristol City and the Florida State Seminoles college team, but is now focussed on life on Merseyside and working with the manager, as she explains.

“I think this club is a great fit for me and how I like to play. It’s a very possession-orientated team and I’m looking forward to playing my part in it. “I’ve had some really good, positive conversations with Brian and one of the main things which drew me to Everton was how he likes to play and how he structures his team. “Also on an individual level, how he can help develop me and take my game to that next level.”

She added:

“You look at the rich history that Everton has when it comes to developing young talent; Jill Scott [at the beginning of her career] and last season with Jess Park - that was a key factor in making my decision; seeing the pathway and the potential that there is here as a team.”

As well as acquiring new talent, Everton has also been quick in ensuring a number of the current roster remain at the Club - with Danish star Nicoline Sorensen the latest to sign a new deal.

The 25-year-old, who is currently part of Denmark’s World Cup squad, followed teammate Aurora Galli in putting pen-to-paper on a contract extension, taking her stay on Merseyside to at least June 2024.

Following a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in September 2021 followed 14 months on the sidelines, the winger made her return in December 2022 and became one of the most influential players for the Blues, registering three assists in her first five appearances.