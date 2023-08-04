Everton reveal shirt number changes for Tarkowski, Patterson and Maupay

With just over a week left to go before the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off, Everton made an announcement earlier today regarding some squad number changes for the upcoming season.

Stand-in captain James Tarkowski played last season wearing the #2 shirt, odd for a centrehalf as that is a right back’s number. He has moved to a more conventional #6 for the new year.

That switch has allowed right back Nathan Patterson to also move from his unconventional #3 (left back shirt number) to the #2 squad number.

It’ll be interesting to see if left back Vitalii Mykolenko leaves his #19 to move to the vacant #3. That could be on the cards because the incoming Youssef Chermiti wore #19 last season at Sporting CP and could want to stick with his number.

Another announced change was striker Neal Maupay moving to the #13 after playing in #20 last season. #13 was made available after the departure of defender and club saviour Yerry Mina.

That frees Dele to keep his #20 which he relinquished when he went out on loan to Besiktas last season. Young striker Tom Cannon has the #28 for now, which could change if he indeed is sent out on loan as is expected.

Note that all number changes remain provisional and the club store will not issue refunds should players choose to change again before squad numbers get finalised.