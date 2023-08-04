Friday’s Everton News: Chermiti scout report, Gnonto claim, Maguire latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton U18s and U21s official schedule for the upcoming season has been released.

Everton Women sign midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet. [EFC]

Our Kevin Dyer wrote an analysis on potential new signing Youssef Chermiti. [RBM]

Best wishes to the legend that is Jimmy Martin, the club's former coach-driver turned kitman since 1990.

Our long-serving Kit Manager Jimmy Martin has announced his retirement.



Thank you for all your service and enjoy your retirement, Jimmy! — Everton (@Everton) August 3, 2023

Everton are surprisingly leading the race to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. [Football Insider]

The new stadium is looking simply sublime.

Wilfried Gnonto reportedly has no interest in joining the Blues. [TEAMtalk]

What to Watch

Plenty of MLS Leagues Cup action on today ahead of Everton’s final preseason friendly tomorrow against Sporting.

Full schedule of games here.

