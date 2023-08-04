 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: Chermiti scout report, Gnonto claim, Maguire latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton U18s and U21s official schedule for the upcoming season has been released.

Everton Women sign midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet. [EFC]

Our Kevin Dyer wrote an analysis on potential new signing Youssef Chermiti. [RBM]

Best wishes to the legend that is Jimmy Martin, the club's former coach-driver turned kitman since 1990.

Everton are surprisingly leading the race to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. [Football Insider]

The new stadium is looking simply sublime.

Wilfried Gnonto reportedly has no interest in joining the Blues. [TEAMtalk]

