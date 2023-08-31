Merseyside Derby reunion for Everton Women in Continental Cup

Everton Women will open their Continental Tyres League Cup group campaign at home to Manchester City at Walton Hall Park on Wednesday 11 October, 7pm kick-off (BST).

The next opponents in Group B will be city rivals Liverpool, with the Merseyside rivals locking horns at Prenton Park on Wednesday 22 November, 7pm kick-off.

Completing the all-WSL quartet will be Leicester City, who will welcome the Blues to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday 24 January, 7pm kick-off.

As cup fever grips the club with victory for the male side over Doncaster, Brian Sorensen will be keen to better his record in the competition, with the Toffees exiting last season in the group stages.

Everton has participated in the Continental Cup (also known as the FA Women’s League Cup) since its inception in 2011. Semi-finalists in both 2013 and 2017, it was indeed the Citizens who ended that latter run, so a measure of revenge may well be on the cards.

The Blues start their FA WSL season on October 1st with a home game at Walton Hall Park against Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Blues looking to improve on their sixth-placed finish from last season. The Blues will also play Leicester and Liverpool in league action in the first month of the season.