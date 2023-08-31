Everton Women’s sixth summer signing Payne wants to ‘achieve great things’

Everton Women’s latest signing Heather Payne believes the club can achieve great things and is excited by the football she has already seen from her new club.

The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international has signed a two-year-deal and joins after a four-year spell in the United States with college side Florida State Seminoles.

A versatile player who can play numerous positions down the right flank, the former Bristol City star has become Everton Women’s sixth summer addition following the arrivals of striker Martina Piemonte, goalkeeper Emily Ramsey and midfielders Emma Bissell, Justine Vanhaevermaet and Karoline Olesen.

Voted Ireland’s Young Player of the Year earlier this summer, Payne is in familiar company with Ireland’s Player of the Year, Ramsey, men’s Club captain Seamus Coleman, and is well known to Bissell, with both having played for Seminoles.

And the Irish international is excited to return to a league she regards as one of the best in the world, with a club that gives youth a chance, as she explains.

“Everton is a great place for young players to get a chance and prove themselves in this league. I’m so glad I’m here,” said Payne. “I’m ready to hit the ground running. It may take a while for me to get into the league but I believe this club can achieve great things. They finished top six last season and I am sure they hope to do at least the same again, if not better.”

Brian Sorensen’s latest recruit was at Finch Farm recently watching her new teammates in action against Blackburn Rovers.

And Payne, who has 37 senior caps for her country and World Cup experience under her belt, likes what she sees from her new teammates.