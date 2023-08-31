Thursday’s Everton News: Carabao Cup reaction, Iwobi exit rumours, investment issues grow

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton made it through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a come-from-behind victory over Doncaster Rovers. Match report and initial thoughts on the victory. [RBM]

“It’ll do him really good. He literally only came in yesterday. We’d already set the team up, so thought we’d stick with it, but I wanted to get him on early anyway. That was nothing to do with Youssef (Chermiti) – he was probably going to come off at half-time anyway. “We want to be effective in our play, and I thought tonight, particularly in the second half, we were. We used Beto for his strengths and what he can do. There was a more assured, measured look about us in the second half as the game went on.” [EFC]

Beto was very pleased with the response he has received from Evertonians:

“It’s great for me, wow. I just came in, it was my first game and they’re already singing ‘Beto, Beto, Beto’. This is unbelievable. I just want to promise them I will do whatever it takes to take them higher [in the table]. I can’t promise goals, but I can’t promise effort. That’s my number one weapon.”

The Toffees will face a trip to Aston Villa in the third round of Carabao Cup later in September. [RBM]

Fulham are interested in signing Alex Iwobi before the week is out, with the sum of £20 million being mentioned. The Nigerian international is in the last year of his contract and yet to sign a new deal. [Daily Mail]

There could be four exits before the transfer window closes on Friday night. [Echo]

Everton’s hunt for investment is facing another setback after Government officials expressed concerns over the club agreeing a deal with US firm 777 Partners. [Daily Mail]

Everton have been drawn away to Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The tie at Villa Park will be played during the week commencing Monday 25 September. The date and kick-off time will be announced in due course.

New Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

29/8/23 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wyZB0cpmHn — Mark Thomas (@dixiedeansboots) August 29, 2023

Kevin Miralles has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35. The former Everton winger will now become technical director at Belgian side Eendracht Aalst. [Get Football]

Everton are willing to listen to offers for Alex Iwobi in the final stages of the transfer window with a move for the 27-year-old possible ahead of Friday’s deadline. [Mirror]

