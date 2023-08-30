Everton drawn away at Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Third Round

Everton have been drawn away at Aston Villa in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup. The Blues were soundly spanked 4-0 just a couple of weeks ago at Villa Park in the second matchday of this season’s Premier League.

The Toffees’ route to Wembley will continue on either Tuesday September 26th or Wednesday September 27th, between Everton’s trip to Brentford and the home game against newly-promoted Luton Town.

The Blues will be desperately hoping that Unai Emery, who will be between games at Chelsea and at home against Brighton, and with Europa Conference League group stage games as well, will field a weakened side.

The Blues have never won this competition in their 141-year history, but have been beaten finalists twice, against Aston Villa in 1977 and to Liverpool in 1984. Their run in the tournament last season lasted only until the Third Round when they were knocked out at Queens Park Rangers in a sudden-death penalty shootout after the two sides had tied 2-2 after regular time.

Thirteen Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions entered the Cup in Round Two, and now the remaining seven sides participating in Europe enter the draw. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

Full Carabao Cup Third Round Draw

Ipswich Town vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Everton

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Sutton United

Bradford City vs Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs Stoke City

Lincoln City vs West Ham United

Brentford vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Salford City vs Burnley

Fulham vs Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough