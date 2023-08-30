Wednesday’s Everton News: Third kit released, Beto ‘the monster’, Alzate linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton officially confirm the signing of 25-year-old Portuguese striker Beto. [RBM]

Hear from the new man below.

“Signing a striker with his experience and record has been a priority for us during this window, while working within the parameters required and ensuring the best deal possible for Everton. We are looking forward to Beto beginning his journey with Everton and becoming an important part of Sean’s squad,” says Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. [EFC]

Geri sends his best.

I’m gonna come to see this guy scoring at Goodison Park with my https://t.co/8FA7dpG9c2 — Gerard Deulofeu (@gerardeulofeu) August 29, 2023

Beto was a proud Blue long before he signed. Who would’ve thunk it.

Beto is a toffee.



pic.twitter.com/VzkhTTFxRv — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) August 29, 2023

“We know it’s a technically important loss, but it is a very important economic operation. If an offer had arrived we would have evaluated it, we said it. Beto had expressed his willingness to talk to them, we are moving forward,” says Udinese sporting director Federico Balzaretti. [CultOfCalcio via Calciomercato]

“Beto had his first session today, and he looked in good shape. A pretty obvious strength is his physical presence - he’s a bit of a monster compared to me!” - Lewis Dobbin is in awe of his new teammate Beto. [Echo]

hummel mark their 100th anniversary with an Everton third kit design that pays homage to their most famous design. #EFC https://t.co/9Q8IWdUVUJ pic.twitter.com/DlUSrSHTrv — Royal Beto Mersey (@RBMersey) August 30, 2023

Check in on how the young Blues on loan are doing so far this season. [EFC]

PSG striker Hugo Ekitike, who was formerly linked with Everton, is now reportedly getting interest from West Ham.

BREAKING



West Ham are in talks with PSG over the signing of their striker Hugo Ekitike. pic.twitter.com/OEhlrDq8g1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 29, 2023

Everton Women’s first Continental Tyres League Cup match will be played against Manchester City on Wednesday, October 11th. [EFC]

This could be an interesting one. Looks like the Blues are linked with 24-year-old Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate who has been out of favour at the Seagulls for some time.

#BHAFC willing to let Steven Alzate leave on loan after Baleba arrival. Fiorentina and #EFC among those who have shown interest. — Alex Crook ⚽️ (@alex_crook) August 29, 2023

Read up on all the latest talking points from the recent Fan Advisory Board (FAB) meeting. [EFC]

Conor Coady talks fondly of his time with the Blues.

With the recent signing of Beto, Everton are presumably done with their striker search, but it looks like Crystal Palace are the newest team interested in Che Adams. [Football Insider]

Matchday! Everton take on Doncaster Rovers in League Cup action.

