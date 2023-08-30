Everton and hummel unveil new grey striped third kit for 2023-24 season

The Everton kit line-up for the 2023-24 season is now complete with the unveiling of their new grey-themed third kit. The design takes its inspiration from the 1986 Denmark national team kit when the Danes made it into the knockout rounds of the Mexico World Cup.

hummel marked their 100th anniversary this year by recreating one of its most famous shirt designs for the Blues third kit.

Introducing our 2023/24 @hummel1923 third kit - available now! — Everton (@Everton) August 30, 2023

Hummel have been hinting at the retro striped look for a lot of their new kit designs for the upcoming season, including Southampton’s home kit which looks a lot like the Toffees’ third kit but in red.

The goalkeeper kit is slightly different, going with a mauve background and a recurring St Luke’s Church and Goodison Park motif.

The kits are completed by the logo of gambling firm Stake on the front and new sleeve sponsor, streaming platform KICK on the sleeves.

Everton Women defender Gabby George -

“It’s always nice to have something a little bit different as a third kit and this ticks all the boxes. “The hummel design from the ’80s works really well with the grey, and the Everton blue really stands out, too. “It’s a retro kit that looks and feels really modern and we’re looking forward to wearing it.”

As with all Everton kits since the start of the 2021/22 season, the third kit has been produced using the ECO8 process, meaning each shirt is manufactured from eight bottles and uses minimal water in the dying process, further supporting the Club’s continued commitment to its Everton for Change environmental campaign.

The kit is available to buy NOW from Everton’s online store, and in person at Everton One and Two. The new home kit with the collared shirt and Archibald Leitch’s iconic lattice-work was released on July 9th, with the new striped away kit coming out on July 21st.

